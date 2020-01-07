Global Narcotics Scanner Market (2019-2024): Asia Pacific Set to Record Significant Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Narcotics Scanner Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The narcotics scanner market is fragmented and highly competitive. The players are focusing on expanding their market presence and market reach by mergers and acquisitions. They are also focusing on enhancing their product portfolio with advanced technologies to sustain and survive in an intensely competitive market. The narcotics scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

Key Market Trends

The rising instances of trafficking of drugs such as cocaine, heroin, etc., have increased the demand for narcotic scanners in various industries, such as aviation, law, and military. The adoption rate of narcotics scanners is on the rise in order to scan and monitor people and luggage, prevent permanent losses, and ensure the safety of people.

The factors responsible for the growth of narcotics scanner are the rise in investments made in the research and development activities for the narcotic scanners and the requirement for the speedy response to the catastrophic attacks. Advancements made in the technology such as the development of the dual-sensor technologies and the improvement made in the detection quality of narcotics scanners triggers the growth of the market.

The factors responsible for hindering the growth of the market are issues related to lack of investments from the transport operators.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth for narcotics scanner market, due to the increasing inflow of investments for the development of the transit sector, particularly airports. The escalation in the production and use of synthetic drugs amphetamines, in economies, such as Singapore , China , and Vietnam , is anticipated to play a crucial role in the growth of the market.

is expected to have significant growth for narcotics scanner market, due to the increasing inflow of investments for the development of the transit sector, particularly airports. The escalation in the production and use of synthetic drugs amphetamines, in economies, such as , , and , is anticipated to play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Moreover, the UN Office on Crime and Drugs reported a massive seizure of 287 million methamphetamine tablets in East Asia , which has raised concerns related to excessive usage of drugs in Singapore , China , and Malaysia . These factors are further expected to drive the demand for narcotic scanners to support the prosperity of countries.

, which has raised concerns related to excessive usage of drugs in , , and . These factors are further expected to drive the demand for narcotic scanners to support the prosperity of countries. Adoption of advanced sensor technologies in narcotics scanners is fueling the narcotics scanner market. The factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region is the high rate of adoption of technologies such as advanced sensors.

