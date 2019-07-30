Global Natural Fragrance Market 2019-2024: Compliance With Quality & Regulatory Standards Restraining Growth

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Fragrance Market by Ingredients, Application (Fine Fragrances, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Household Care), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Natural Fragrance Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 2.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6%

It is driven mainly by the increasing use of natural fragrance ingredients such as essential oils and natural extracts in various applications such as fine fragrances, personal care & cosmetics, and household care. Natural fragrance is a blend of complex fragrance compounds, which are made up of natural aromatics. These fragrances are mainly used to impart the appealing odor/scent for several fragrance applications.



Natural fragrance is a blend of complex fragrance compounds, which are made up of natural aromatics. Skilled and professional perfumers in the fragrance business draw from various palettes of essential oils and other natural fragrance ingredients and combine them in exclusive ways to produce scents that are imparted to a variety of products including fine fragrance, personal care & cosmetics, and household care.



This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing consumption of personal care & cosmetic products, especially in APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Personal care is a diverse and rapidly expanding industry. APAC was the largest consumer of personal care & cosmetic products in 2018 due to the growth in population and urbanization in the region. The growth in urbanization, increase in the number of working women, change in lifestyle, and an increase in the awareness regarding hygiene and skincare are factors contributing to the market growth.



The growing demand for natural ingredients is also fueling the growth of the natural fragrance market. The high growth potential of emerging economies is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers, as localizing operations can help in reducing costs and improving access to local distribution networks, thereby optimizing profit margins. Moreover, resources and labor are readily available at a cheaper rate in these countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Natural Fragrance Market

4.2 Europe: Natural Fragrance Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Natural Fragrance Market, By Region

4.4 Natural Fragrance Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Changing Lifestyle and Customer Preferences

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Natural Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Production and R&D Costs

5.2.2.2 Compliance With Quality & Regulatory Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Switching Cost From Synthetic to Natural Sources

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Natural Fragrance Market, By Ingredients

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Essential Oils

6.2.1 Increasing Demand For Essential Oils in Natural Fragrance Applications to Drive the Market

6.3 Natural Extracts

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Natural Fragrance Ingredients to Drive the Market



7 Natural Fragrance Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fine Fragrances

7.2.1 Increasing Demand For Natural Fragrance Ingredients in Perfumes & Colognes to Drive the Market

7.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

7.3.1 Growing Awareness Among Consumers About Health Concerns and Hygiene Tend to Increase the Demand For Natural Fragrance in Personal Care Products

7.4 Household Care

7.4.1 Growing Demand For Natural Fragrances in Detergents to Significantly Boost the Market



8 Natural Fragrance Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Growth in the Personal Care & Cosmetics Application to Boost the Market For Natural Fragrances in Germany

8.2.2 Italy

8.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Environmental and Social Aspects Drives the Natural Fragrance Market in Italy

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Natural Products Over Synthetic Ones Drives the Market

8.2.4 UK

8.2.4.1 Increasing Demand For Fragrance Ingredients Drives the Market

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.2.5.1 Rise in Per-Capita Income and Increase in Consumer Spending Drive the Market

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Natural Ingredients Drives the Market

8.3.2 Mexico

8.3.2.1 Increasing Disposable Income of Consumers to Boost the Market

8.3.3 Canada

8.3.3.1 Increasing Trend Toward the Use of Natural Source-Based Fragrances to Drive the Market

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China is the Largest Natural Fragrance Market in APAC

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Personal Hygiene and Health Drives the Market

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 India is One of the Fastest-Growing Natural Fragrance Markets Globally

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.4.1 Increase in Disposable Income Drives the Market

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.4.5.1 Increasing Consumption of Beauty Products Drives the Market

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Turkey

8.5.1.1 Rise in Disposable Income of the Middle-Class Population to Drive the Market.

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 The UAE to Witness the Highest Growth in the Natural Fragrance Market

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.3.1 Higher Penetration of Premium Products Among the High-Income Population to Boost the Market

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.5.4.1 Increasing Population and Rise in Middle-Class Income to Drive the Market

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Growing Population and Increase in Consumer Spending Drive the Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Argentina is the Second-Largest Market For Natural Fragrances in South America

8.6.3 Rest of South America

8.6.3.1 Growth in Demand For Personal Care & Cosmetic Products Boosts the Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.3 Emerging Companies

9.2.4 Innovators

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMSE)

9.5.1 Progressive Companies

9.5.2 Responsive Companies

9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.7 Business Strategy Excellence

9.8 Key Market Players

9.8.1 Givaudan

9.8.2 Firmenich SA

9.8.3 International Flavors & Fragrances

9.9 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.9.1 Expansion

9.9.2 New Product Launch

9.9.3 Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Givaudan SA

10.2 Firmenich SA

10.3 International Flavors & Fragrances

10.4 Symrise AG

10.5 Takasago International Corporation

10.6 Mane SA

10.7 Robertet SA

10.8 Sensient Technologies Corporation

10.9 T. Hasegawa

10.10 Bell Flavors & Fragrances

10.11 Other Market Players

10.11.1 Huabao

10.11.2 Ogawa & Co., Ltd

10.11.3 CPL Aromas

10.11.4 KAO Chemicals Europe. S.L.

10.11.5 Yingyang (China) Aroma Chemical Group

10.11.6 S H Kelkar and Company Limited

10.11.7 Aarav Fragrances & Flavors

10.11.8 Iberchem

10.11.9 Alpha Aromatics

10.11.10 LA Scenteur Fragrance

10.11.11 BIO Aroma

10.11.12 Risdon International

10.11.13 Fragrance Oils (International) Ltd.

10.11.14 EPS Fragrances

10.11.15 Dauper



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6h54g1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

