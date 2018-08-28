Global NdFeB Magnets Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Arnold Magnetic Technologies Daido Steel, Electron Energy, Hitachi Metals, Lynas & Shin-Etsu Chemical

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global NdFeB Magnets Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NdFeB magnets market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the period 2018-2022.

Global NdFeB Magnets Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







One trend in the market is green bonds fueling the demand for NdFeB magnets. Green bonds, also known as climate bonds, comprise proceeds reserved for green investments and environmental projects and are certified green by the issuing authorities.







According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for NdFeB magnets from the automotive industry. NdFeB magnets are extensively used in the automotive sector, including brushless DC motors, high-performance engines, electrical power steering motors, and others. NdFeB magnets can be molded into complex shapes and possess high temperature resistance.







Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternatives. The cost of neodymium metal, a raw material for NdFeB magnets, ranged between $90 and $95 per kilogram in 2017. This led to high cost of production of these magnets, compelling vendors to look for alternatives such as ferrite and AINiCo magnets.







Key vendors

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel

Electron Energy Corporation

Hitachi Metals

Lynas Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE







PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS







PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global NdFeB magnets market for consumer electronics

Global NdFeB magnets market for automotive

Global NdFeB magnets market for oil and gas

Global NdFeB magnets market for aerospace and defense

Global NdFeB magnets market for others

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Green bonds fueling the demand for NdFeB magnets

Increasing demand for NdFeB magnets in the EV market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE





Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

