Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2018-2022 with Acelity, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, Mlnlycke Health Care, PAUL HARTMANN & Smith & Nephew Dominating

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the period 2018.
Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a therapeutic technique used to enhance and promote wound healing. The technique involves the use of a sealed wound dressing attached to a vacuum pump through which controlled sub-atmospheric pressure to a wound is applied to remove excess fluids and other detrimental material from the wound.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing number of NPWTs acquired through leasing or renting. Further, the report states that one challenge is affecting the market is high cost of NPWT.
Key vendors
- Acelity
- Cardinal Health
- ConvaTec
- Mlnlycke Health Care (subsidiary of Investor AB)
- PAUL HARTMANN
- Smith & Nephew
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Overview
- Comparison by product
- Conventional NPWT
- Single-use NPWT
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of NPWTs acquired through leasing or renting
- Shift in use of NPWT from inpatient to outpatient settings
- Technological advances
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
