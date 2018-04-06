Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2018-2022 with Acelity, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, Mlnlycke Health Care, PAUL HARTMANN & Smith & Nephew Dominating

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the period 2018.

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a therapeutic technique used to enhance and promote wound healing. The technique involves the use of a sealed wound dressing attached to a vacuum pump through which controlled sub-atmospheric pressure to a wound is applied to remove excess fluids and other detrimental material from the wound.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing number of NPWTs acquired through leasing or renting. Further, the report states that one challenge is affecting the market is high cost of NPWT.

Key vendors

Acelity

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec

Mlnlycke Health Care (subsidiary of Investor AB)

PAUL HARTMANN

Smith & Nephew

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Overview

Comparison by product

Conventional NPWT

Single-use NPWT

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of NPWTs acquired through leasing or renting

Shift in use of NPWT from inpatient to outpatient settings

Technological advances

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



