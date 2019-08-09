Global Network Security Firewall Market Forecast to 2026 - Growing Amount of Interconnected Devices Spurs Immense Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Security Firewall Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network security firewall market was valued at US$ 2.73 Bn in 2017 and is expected to witness considerable growth, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Increasing demand for privacy and network security is driving the overall network security firewall market across the globe. The growing risk of data breaches is enhancing the need to add more security and control over the network traffic. Data breaches occur almost every day and organizations are found increasingly under attack. According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report, 2016, there were nearly 100,000 security incidents reported with 3,141 confirmed data breaches reported. Over 700 million records were lost, representing about $400Mn of financial loss to organizations.



Owing to the growing thrust of interconnected devices, risk of security has increased and to protect the information and data from several cyber-attacks and security breaches the adoption of network security firewalls is increasing in various organizations and is ultimately driving the growth of network security firewalls worldwide. The global network security firewall market, based on solution, was dominated by the signaling firewall segment in 2017.



The growth of signaling firewall segment is primarily attributed to a substantial surge in the number of diameter attacks across the telecom industry. Diameter firewall helps in identifying and preventing a wide range of attacks. It benefits telecom service providers to prevent their LTE network against malicious attacks.



Further, based on geography, North America led the network security firewall market in 2017. The growth of this region is mainly due to the increasing incidents of cyber-threats across the region. Additionally, the rapid adoption of cloud applications and solutions are playing a crucial role in propelling the growth of network security firewall in the region.



Competitive Insights



Major players in the network security firewall market include AdaptiveMobile Security, Anam Technologies, Cellusys, Evolved Intelligence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mobileum Inc., Omobio, Openmind Networks, SAP SE, Sinch, Symsoft, and Tata Communications among others.



The network security firewall providers are adopting several strategies to thrive in a competitive environment. These players are increasingly focusing on differentiating their offerings through clear and unique value propositions in order to succeed, survive and sustain the competitive environment. Partnerships and new product developments to remain the most significant strategies that are being adopted by the key players to gain an edge over others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Network Security Firewall Market

2.2. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Solution, 2017, (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Services, 2017, (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Type, 2017, (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Deployment Model, 2017, (US$ Bn)

2.6. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Geography, 2017, (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Network Security Firewall Market Value, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Solution , 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. SMS Firewall

4.3. Signaling Firewall



5. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Services, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Professional Services

5.3. Support and Maintenance

5.4. Managed Services



6. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Type, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Packet Filtering Firewall

6.3. Stateful Packet Inspection

6.4. Circuit-level Gateways

6.5. Proxy Firewalls (Application-level Gateways)

6.6. Next Generation Firewall



7. Global Network Security Firewall Market, by Deployment Model, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

7.1. On-premise

7.2. Cloud



8. North America Network Security Firewall Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America Network Security Firewall Market Value, By Solution, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

8.3. North America Network Security Firewall Market Value, By Services, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

8.4. North America Network Security Firewall Market Value, By Type, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

8.5. North America Network Security Firewall Market Value, By Deployment Model, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)

8.6. North America Network Security Firewall Market Value, By Region/Country, 2016-2026, (US$ Bn)



9. Europe Network Security Firewall Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Asia-Pacific Network Security Firewall Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



11. Rest of the World Network Security Firewall Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. AdaptiveMobile Security

12.2. Anam Technologies

12.3. Cellusys

12.4. Evolved Intelligence

12.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

12.6. Mobileum Inc.

12.7. Omobio

12.8. Openmind Networks

12.9. SAP SE

12.10. Sinch

12.11. Symsoft

12.12. Tata Communications



