Global Neuralgia Partnering Deals (2012-2018) Entered Into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

This report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



Report Scope

Trends in partnering deals

Top deals by value

Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type

The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Therapy partnering trends in numbers



Partnering in numbers - by year

Partnering in numbers - most active

Partnering in numbers - by industry sector

Partnering in numbers - by deal type

Partnering in numbers - by technology type

Partnering in numbers - by stage of development



Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers



Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory



Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z

Partnering deals directory - by deal value

Partnering deals directory - by industry sector

Partnering deals directory - by deal type

Partnering deals directory - by stage of development

Partnering deals directory - by technology area



Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document



Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers



M&A in numbers - by year



Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory



M&A deals directory - by company A-Z

M&A deals directory - by deal value



Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers



Financing in numbers - by year

Financing in numbers - by financing type



Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory



Financing deals directory - by company A-Z

Financing deals directory - by deal value

Financing deals directory - by financing type



