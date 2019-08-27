Global Neuroendovascular Coil (GDCs & Matrix Coils) Market 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuroendovascular Coil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neuroendovascular coil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.



Neuroendovascular coiling is a minimally invasive endovascular treatment which is performed to block the blood flow in a blood vessel in the brain. It is essential to treat an aneurysm, a bulge caused by weakness in the wall of a blood vessel, which can rupture due to rising pressure and bleed into the brain. The symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm generally include sudden onset of a severe headache, nausea, vomiting, blurred or double vision, and seizure.



In neuroendovascular coiling, a surgeon tightly packs the aneurysm with detachable platinum coils that promote blood clotting and reduce pressure on the outer wall. Neuroendovascular coiling is becoming popular across the globe as it incurs less cost and lowers the risk for the patients.



Several advances have been made in the neuroendovascular coil technology in terms of shape, length and bioactivity. Besides this, significant progress has been made in intracranial stents to improve their deployment and delivery. Surgeons have started integrating intracranial stents with the coil technology to treat aneurysms and reduce issues related to recurrence.



Moreover, endovascular coiling is being considered a better surgical technique than clipping regarding postoperative complications, favorable outcomes and rehabilitation. Other than this, various market players are investing in the introduction of technologically advanced products. For instance, in 2018, Cerenovus, a division of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, launched the Galaxy G3 Mini embolic coil which is designed to have an irregular shape to enable the device to fill open spaces in cerebral aneurysms.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global neuroendovascular coil market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, & value chain analysis.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global neuroendovascular coil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global neuroendovascular coil industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global neuroendovascular coil industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global neuroendovascular coil industry?

What is the structure of the global neuroendovascular coil industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the neuroendovascular coil industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Indication

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Guglielmi Detachable Coils (GDCs)

6.2 Matrix Coils



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Ruptured Aneurysm

7.2 Unruptured Aneurysm



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Tumor Surgery

8.2 Medical Teaching

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

9.3 Stroke Centers

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Medtronic

15.3.2 Stryker Corporation

15.3.3 DePuy Synthes

15.3.4 Penumbra

15.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

15.3.6 Terumo Corporation

15.3.7 Cardinal Health

15.3.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

15.3.9 Cook Medical Incorporated

15.3.10 Balt Extrusion

15.3.11 EndoShape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aakiy7



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

