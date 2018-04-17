Global Neuromodulation Devices Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

The neuromodulation devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the first half of the forecast period. The Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) submarket is estimated to account for 43.6% share of this market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Global Neuromodulation Devices market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global neuromodulation devices market by type:

• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

• Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

• Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

• Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

• Other Applications

This report discusses the market trends and lists the leading products/pipeline products of each submarket.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US and Canada

• Europe: France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by type of applications: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the neuromodulation devices market. It discusses the factors that drive and restrain the neuromodulation devices market. This study also provides a SWOT and STEP analysis.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the neuromodulation devices industry:

• Medtronic

• Boston Scientific

• St Jude Medical (Abbott)

• Cyberonics (LivaNova)

• Stryker Corporation

• Nevro Corp.

• SetPoint Medical

• Functional Neuromodulation

• Neurotherapies Reset

• Wringless Implantable Stretchable Electronics (WISE)

• SceneRay

• Mindray

