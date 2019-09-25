Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts, 2017-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of NMOSD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Epidemiology



The Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent cases, gender-specific prevalent cases, diagnosed cases, NMO-IgG diagnosed cases, clinical characterization and events) scenario of Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



Total prevalent population of Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in 7 major markets was found to be 22,648 in 2017.



Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Drug Chapters



This segment of the Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder report encloses the detailed analysis of Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Treatment of Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder aim at the management of acute attacks and the prevention of future exacerbations. Corticosteroids, plasma exchange, pain management, and physical or occupational therapy is used for treating Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The primary aspects of the treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder focuses on the Treatment of attack, Prevention of attack, Treatment of residual symptoms of the relapse, Rehabilitation. At present, therapeutic classes of drugs contributing towards the market size of NMOSD includes, Intravenous Steroids like methyl-prednisolone, Plasma exchange, Intravenous cyclophosphamide, Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapy, Immunosuppressive regimens (such as Azathioprine, Rituximab, Mycophenolate Mofetil, Methotrexate, Prednisone, Cyclophosphamide, and Mitoxantrone, Cyclosporin A, Tocilizumab), Combination therapies dominate the current therapeutic market.



Although, NMO is still an incurable disease but the goal of treating acute NMO events is to improve relapse symptoms and restore neurological functions; long-term immunosuppression aims to prevent further attacks and maintain disease remission. Detailed chapter for upcoming therapies like Inebilizumab (Viela Bio), Satralizumab (Chugai Pharmaceutical/ Roche), Soliris (Alexion Pharma), Ultomiris (Alexion) have also been covered in the report.



Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Market Outlook



The Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The market of Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in 7MM was found to be USD 236.4 million in 2017.



Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder: Market Overview At A Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution Of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder In 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution Of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder In 2028



3. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder: Disease Background And Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Signs And Symptoms

3.3. Clinical Features Of NMO/NMOSD

3.4. Classification

3.5. Pathogenesis

3.6. Diagnosis

3.7. International Consensus Diagnostic Criteria For Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders

3.8. Neuroimaging And Neurophysiologic Testing

3.8.1. Considerations for AQP4-IgG serologic and other laboratory testing.

3.8.2. Pediatric NMOSD criteria

3.8.3. Monophasic NMOSD

3.8.4. Systemic autoimmunity associated with NMOSD.

3.8.5. Pathology

3.8.6. Opticospinal MS



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings



5. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of NMO/NMOSD



6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of NMO/NMOSD

6.1. United States

6.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of NMO/NMOSD

6.1.3. Gender-Specific Prevalent Population of NMO/NMOSD

6.1.4. Total Diagnosed Population of NMO/NMOSD

6.1.5. NMO-IgG Diagnosed Cases of NMO/NMOSD

6.1.6. Clinical Characterization of NMO/NMOSD

6.1.7. Events of NMO/NMOSD

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. United Kingdom

6.7. Spain

6.8. Japan



7. Treatment

7.1. Treatment Algorithm

7.1.1. Treatment of Acute Attacks

7.1.2. Preventive Treatment of Relapse

7.2. Treatment Guidelines Country Wise

7.2.1. American College of Chest Physicians Task Force

7.2.2. European Federation of Neurological Societies (EFNS)



8. Unmet Needs



9. Key Cross Competitors



10. Emerging Drugs

10.1. INEBILIZUMAB: VIELA BIO

10.1.1. Drug Description

10.1.2. Other Development Activities

10.1.3. Clinical Development

10.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.1.5. Product Profile

10.2. SATRALIZUMAB (SA237): CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL/ ROCHE

10.3. SOLIRIS: ALEXION PHARMA

10.4. ULTOMIRIS: ALEXION



11. Neuromyelitis Optica: 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Size of NMO/NMOSD IN 7MM



12. United States Market Outlook



13. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



14. Japan: Market Outlook



15. Market Drivers



16. Market Barriers



