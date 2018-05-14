Global Neuropathic Pain Market 2018-2024: Market Remained Stagnant Over Recent Years Due to Lack of Innovation

DUBLIN, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Neuropathic pain is defined as pain caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, resulting in symptoms that include burning, stabbing, shooting, or electric shock-like sensations, which substantially differentiate it from nociceptive pain. Neuropathic pain is not a single disease, but a syndrome caused by an array of different diseases and lesions, with common subtypes such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.
Market Snapshot
- Treatment of neuropathic pain has remained stagnant over recent years due to lack of innovation within the pain market.
- The burden of neuropathic pain is difficult to estimate, but is likely high across all analyzed countries.
Key Topics Covered:
Treatment: Neuropathic Pain
- Overview
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition And Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends
- Unmet Needs In Neuropathic Pain
Epidemiology: Neuropathic Pain
- Overview
- Disease Background
- Methodology
- Forecast
- Bibliography
