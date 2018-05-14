Neuropathic pain is defined as pain caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, resulting in symptoms that include burning, stabbing, shooting, or electric shock-like sensations, which substantially differentiate it from nociceptive pain. Neuropathic pain is not a single disease, but a syndrome caused by an array of different diseases and lesions, with common subtypes such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.

Market Snapshot

Treatment of neuropathic pain has remained stagnant over recent years due to lack of innovation within the pain market.

The burden of neuropathic pain is difficult to estimate, but is likely high across all analyzed countries.

Key Topics Covered:



Treatment: Neuropathic Pain



Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs In Neuropathic Pain

Epidemiology: Neuropathic Pain



Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7rlw24/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-neuropathic-pain-market-2018-2024-market-remained-stagnant-over-recent-years-due-to-lack-of-innovation-300647688.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

