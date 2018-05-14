Global Neuropathic Pain Market 2018-2024: Market Remained Stagnant Over Recent Years Due to Lack of Innovation

The "Neuropathic Pain Market and Forecast Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Neuropathic pain is defined as pain caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, resulting in symptoms that include burning, stabbing, shooting, or electric shock-like sensations, which substantially differentiate it from nociceptive pain. Neuropathic pain is not a single disease, but a syndrome caused by an array of different diseases and lesions, with common subtypes such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.

Market Snapshot

  • Treatment of neuropathic pain has remained stagnant over recent years due to lack of innovation within the pain market.
  • The burden of neuropathic pain is difficult to estimate, but is likely high across all analyzed countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Treatment: Neuropathic Pain

  • Overview
  • Executive Summary
  • Primary Research Methodology
  • Disease Definition And Diagnosis
  • Patient Segmentation
  • Current Treatment Options
  • Prescribing Trends
  • Unmet Needs In Neuropathic Pain

Epidemiology: Neuropathic Pain

  • Overview
  • Disease Background
  • Methodology
  • Forecast
  • Bibliography

