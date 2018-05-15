Global Neurostimulation Devices Market 2018-2023: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Technologies

The global neurostimulation devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2018 - 2023

The rise in the technological advancements and innovation with growing geriatric population base is increasing the demand for the need of neurostimulation devices market. The well-established healthcare infrastructure with the high adoption rate of new technologies and innovation in neurological devices, helps North America to dominate the market.

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the primary factors driving the neurostimulation devices market. In 2013, as per the National Center for Health Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 84,767 people had died due to Alzheimer's disease.



Thus, a high number of patients suffering from neurological diseases needs hospitalizations, worldwide, which raises the demand for early diagnosis of these diseases driving this market.



Other factors driving this market are the rising demand for minimally invasive technologies and the expanding number of elderly patients with neurological disorders seeking technological advancements in neurological devices.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Rising Demand of Minimally Invasive Technologies

Rising Number of Elderly Patients with Neurological Disorders

Development of Technologically Advanced Neurological Devices

Restraints



High Cost of Neurological Diseases Treatment

Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals in Neurology

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018 - Synergia Medical SA raised EUR 8.1 million in Series A funding for its novel opto-electronic neurostimulation device.

- Synergia Medical SA raised in Series A funding for its novel opto-electronic neurostimulation device. January 2018 - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. partnered with Key Tronic Corp. to manufacture portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS).

