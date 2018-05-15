Global Neurostimulation Devices Market 2018-2023: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Technologies

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Neurostimulation Devices Market - Segmented by Device Type, Application, End User, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global neurostimulation devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2018 - 2023
The rise in the technological advancements and innovation with growing geriatric population base is increasing the demand for the need of neurostimulation devices market. The well-established healthcare infrastructure with the high adoption rate of new technologies and innovation in neurological devices, helps North America to dominate the market.
Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the primary factors driving the neurostimulation devices market. In 2013, as per the National Center for Health Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 84,767 people had died due to Alzheimer's disease.
Thus, a high number of patients suffering from neurological diseases needs hospitalizations, worldwide, which raises the demand for early diagnosis of these diseases driving this market.
Other factors driving this market are the rising demand for minimally invasive technologies and the expanding number of elderly patients with neurological disorders seeking technological advancements in neurological devices.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
- Rising Demand of Minimally Invasive Technologies
- Rising Number of Elderly Patients with Neurological Disorders
- Development of Technologically Advanced Neurological Devices
Restraints
- High Cost of Neurological Diseases Treatment
- Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals in Neurology
Key Developments in the Market
- February 2018 - Synergia Medical SA raised EUR 8.1 million in Series A funding for its novel opto-electronic neurostimulation device.
- January 2018 - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. partnered with Key Tronic Corp. to manufacture portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
10. Future of the Market
11. Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Bayer Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cyberonics Inc.
- Depuy Synthes
- Interpace Diagnostics Llc
- Neuronetics
- Neuropace Inc.
- Nevro Corp
- Synapse Biomedical Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5z6772/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-neurostimulation-devices-market-2018-2023-rising-demand-for-minimally-invasive-technologies-300648778.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article