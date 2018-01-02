Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market 2017-2022 - $1.3 Billion Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

The global next generation sequencing informatics market will grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 1,305.1 million by 2022.

The global NGS Informatics Market is driven by the reduced cost of DNA sequencing with the use of NGS informatics, various government initiatives, rising clinical applications, substitution of Microarray technology by NGS, continuous innovation & developments in technology, and increasing investments and funding for life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology research. Moreover, growing investments in the personalized medicine and increasing initiative from governments to promote the use of NGS informatics is further propelling the growth of NGS informatics market globally. However, lack of accuracy & standardization of technology, ethical challenges, and reduced grants and funding from government in various countries are expected to inhibit the growth of NGS informatics market to some extent.

The global NGS informatics market is mainly segmented by product & services (NGS informatics services, data analysis and management tools, primary and secondary data analysis tools, and data interpretation &reporting tools), by function (biological interpretation, experimental design, sequencing, data management, and primary analysis), by application (biomarker discovery, precision medicine, diagnostics, drug discovery, and differential gene expression), by end user (academics and research institutes, pharmaceuticals industry, biopharmaceuticals industry, government agencies, and hospitals & clinics), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

North America held the major share in the global NGS informatics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing demand for clinical information technology, various government initiatives and availability of funds, and promotion of NGS by research laboratories and academicians are the major factors fueling the growth of NGS informatics market in North America. In addition, the presence of many bioinformatics players in this market improves the product accessibility which further propels the growth of the market.

However, Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the NGS informatics market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing population, rising rate of diseases and various government initiatives to promote the genomic research to understand the complex biological process and genetic mutation present in life-threatening diseases, in order to reduce the rising rate of chronic diseases and infectious diseases in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Currency and Limitations



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Reduced Cost of DNA Sequencing with the Use of NGS Informatics

4.1.1.2. Government Initiatives to Drive the NGS Informatics Market

4.1.1.3. Rising Clinical Applications

4.1.1.4. Substitution of Microarray Technology by NGS

4.1.1.5. Continuous Innovation & Developments in Technology

4.1.1.6. Increasing Investments and Funding for Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Research to Propel the Market

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. Lack of Accuracy & Standardization of Technology

4.1.2.2. Ethical Challenges

4.1.2.3. Reduced Grants and Funding from Government in Various Countries

4.1.3. Market Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Diseases

4.1.3.2. Drastically Reduced Mass Scale Genetic Testing Cost

4.1.4. Market Trends

4.1.4.1. Growing Investments in the Personalized Medicine

4.1.4.2. Increasing Initiatives from Governments to Promote Use of NGS Informatics In R&D



5. Next Generation Sequencing Informatics/ Software Market, By Product and Services

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Data Analysis and Management Tools

5.1.1.1. Storage Tools

5.1.1.2. Computing Tools

5.1.1.3. LIMS

5.1.1.4. Others

5.1.2. NGS Informatics Services

5.1.3. Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools

5.1.4. Data Interpretation & Reporting Tools



6. Next Generation Sequencing Informatics/ Software Market, By Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Biological Interpretation

6.3. Experimental Design

6.4. Sequencing

6.5. Data Management

6.6. Primary Analysis



7. Next Generation Sequencing Informatics/ Software Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biomarker Discovery

7.3. Precision Medicine

7.4. Diagnostics

7.5. Drug Discovery

7.6. Differential Gene Expression



8. Next Generation Sequencing Informatics/ Software Market, By End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Academics and Research Institutes

8.3. Biopharmaceutical Industry

8.4. Pharmaceuticals Industry

8.5. Government Agencies

8.6. Hospitals & Clinics



9. Next Generation Sequencing Informatics/ Software Market, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Rest of The World (RoW)

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East & Africa



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financials, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.1. Illumina, Inc.

10.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.3. Qiagen N.V.

10.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

10.5. PerkinElmer Inc.

10.6. BIOVIA (Dassault Systmes)

10.7. Amazon Web Services LLC

10.8. IBM Corporation

10.9. GENEWIZ, Inc.

10.10. Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

10.11. BioTeam Inc.

10.12. Biomatters Ltd

10.13. DNAnexus, Inc.

10.14. DNASTAR, Inc.

10.15. Eagle Genomics

10.16. Edge Biosystems

10.17. Genomatix AG

10.18. Partek Incorporated

10.19. PierianDX, Inc.

10.20. Real Time Genomics, Inc.

10.21. SoftGenetics, LLC

10.22. Sapio Sciences



