Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Markets to 2022

The promise of DNA sequencing has attracted many companies, researchers, and investors. The sequencing market is now large and growing rapidly, finding numerous commercial applications in many fields, including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, agriculture, forensics and consumer genomics.

Next Generation Sequencing Markets (Instrumentation, Consumables, Services, Competitive Analysis, Trends) provides a market snapshot and a total market forecast, including:

Global Sequencing Market Estimated Breakdown, 2017 (%) (Sanger Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing)

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Estimated Breakdown, 2017 (%) (Instruments, Consumables, Services)

Worldwide Sequencing Market Product Revenues (Total Market, including Instruments, Consumables, and Services), 2017 and 2022

Global Sequencing Market, 2016-2022 (Sanger Sequencing Technologies, Next Generation Sequencing Technologies, Total)

Global Sequencing Market, 2016-2022 (Sanger Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing, Total market)

Global NGS Instrumentation Market, 2016-2022

Global NGS Consumables Market, 2016-2022

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2016-2022 (Services, Instruments, Consumables, Total market)

Geographic Distribution in NGS Markets



Revenue growth in NGS markets is expected to be driven primarily by the increasing use of this technology in clinical applications, as well as by the growing applications of NGS in numerous other scientific and commercial areas. The report forecasts this growth across geographic regions, including the following data points:

Global NGS Market, Estimated Breakdown by Geographies, 2017 (%) ( USA , Germany , UK, China , Others)

, , UK, , Others) Global NGS Market Forecast by Geographic Region ($ millions), 2016-2022 (World, United States , Europe , APAC, Rest of World)

Sequencing Market - Research versus Clinical Use

The initial customers for DNA sequencing platforms were researchers, such as those in academic, government, and other non-profit institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and other companies performing various types of research. DNA sequencing will continue to be widely used by researchers, and the use of sequencing for research applications is expected to continue to grow as the instrumentation becomes more affordable and user-friendly, and scientists become more aware and comfortable with NGS technologies. In addition, as the applications of sequencing are expanding beyond academic research into commercial areas such as clinical diagnostics, consumer genomics, forensics, and agriculture, additional commercial organizations have entered this field.



The report reviews the sequencing market in terms of research versus clinical use:

Clinical Sequencing Market (Instrumentation, Consumables, Services, Total), 2017-2022

Research Sequencing Market (Instrumentation, Consumables, Services, Total), 2017-2022

Clinical Sequencing Market - Disease Indications



As the development of NGS-based clinical diagnostics has intensified in recent years, companies active in the NGS market have introduced various solutions to accelerate the development of clinical applications, including sample and library preparation reagent kits optimized for low input and degraded DNA samples, or for types of samples commonly used in clinical practice, such as blood and saliva. Other approaches include technologies that reduce the overall number of steps involved in library preparation, eliminate the sample preparation entirely, enable single tube chemistries, or permit the multiplexing of large numbers of samples.



Next Generation Sequencing Markets provides a breakdown of the current clinical sequencing market by disease category:

Estimated Clinical Sequencing Market Breakdown by Disease Category, 2017, Percentage (Oncology, Reproductive health, Rare/inherited disorders, Others)

Projected Clinical Sequencing Market Breakdown by Disease Category, 2022, Percentage (Oncology, Reproductive health, Rare/inherited disorders, Infectious diseases, Others)

Industry Structure and Trends



The global market for NGS technologies has been characterized by a rapid evolution of sequencing technologies and decreasing sequencing prices, which has made NGS more accessible to a growing base of users and affordable for various commercial applications. Also, the global market for NGS technologies is experiencing several notable trends that have a significant effect on its participants, as well as on the overall market growth.



In recent years, the introduction of numerous new products intended for a broad range of applications has expanded and accelerated the adoption of NGS in many fields beyond pure sequencing, including clinical diagnostics, drug development, agriculture, forensics, consumer genomics, and food and pathogen testing.



The report outlines NGS industry structure and analyses in detail the relevant trends as well as their estimated impact on market growth, including the following:

NGS Technologies Industry Structure Summary, 2018 (Number and Type of Participating Companies, Key Players, Main Types of Customers, Market Concentration, Key Competitive Factors, Barriers to Entry, Differentiation Strategies, Notable Mergers and Acquisitions)

Significant Trends in the NGS Technologies Market, 2018

Competitive Analysis



More than 100 players participate in NGS markets, from large multinational corporations to small, niche life sciences companies, developing and commercializing various NGS products.



Next Generation Sequencing Markets profiles selected players in the market for NGS technologies, including:

, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

, Inc. Promega Corporation

(Clontech Laboratories) Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Sequencing Overview

Industry Overview

Market Overview

Table Worldwide Sequencing Market Product Revenues (Total Market, including Instruments, Consumables, and Services), 2017 and 2022 (millions USD)

Future Prospects in the Sequencing Market

Table Global Sequencing Market ($ millions), 2016-2022



Table Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market ($ millions), 2016-2022

2. Introduction

Overview - Next Generation Sequencing Technologies

Table Selected Currently Marketed NGS Platforms, 2018

Advantages of NGS Technologies

Table Comparison of NGS and Sanger Sequencing

Common Types of Sequencing using NGS Technologies

Table Types of Sequencing Using NGS Technologies

Major Trends in the NGS Market

Clinical NGS Testing

Table FDA-approved NGS-based In Vitro Diagnostics Tests, 2017

3. Industry Structure

Competitive Summary

Table NGS Technologies Industry Structure Summary, 2018

Competitive Analysis

Table Industry Structure Summary - Selected Players in the Market for NGS Technologies, 2018

Barriers to Entry

Competitive Factors

Notable Market Events

Significant Market Trends

Table Significant Trends in the NGS Technologies Market, 2018

4. Market Revenues and Forecast

Market Snapshot

Table Global Sequencing Market Estimated Breakdown, 2017 (%)



Table Global NGS Market Estimated Breakdown, 2017 (%)

Total Market Forecast

Table Global Sequencing Market ($ millions), 2016-2022



Table Global Sequencing Market ($ millions), 2016-2022

NGS Instrumentation Market Segment

Competitive Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Table Global NGS Instrumentation Market ($ millions), 2016-2022

NGS Consumables Market Segment

Competitive Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Table Global NGS Consumables Market ($ millions), 2016-2022

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Geographic Distribution

Market Snapshot

, , UK, , Others) Revenue Forecast

, , UK, , Others) Revenue Forecast

Table Global NGS Market Forecast by Geographic Region ($ millions), 2016-2022



Table Global NGS Market Forecast by Geographic Region ($ millions), 2016-2022

Sequencing Market - Research versus Clinical Use

Table Percent of End Users (Academic & Government versus Commercial, Non-Profit & Hospital), 2014, 2015, and 2018 (estimated)



Table Clinical Sequencing Market (Instrumentation, Consumables, Services, Total), 2017-2022



Table Research Sequencing Market (Instrumentation, Consumables, Services, Total), 2017-2022

Sequencing Methods/Applications

Table NGS Sequencing Market - Estimated Breakdown by Types of Sequencing (%) (2017)

Clinical Sequencing Market - Disease Indications

Table Estimated Clinical Sequencing Market Breakdown by Disease Category, 2017, Percentage



Table Projected Clinical Sequencing Market Breakdown by Disease Category, 2022, Percentage

5. Company Profiles - Next Generation Sequencing Companies

