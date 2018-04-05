Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market 2018-2023 - Increasing Applications in Cancer and Agrigenomics Research

Global NGS services market is expected to reach USD 2,921.4 million by 2023, supported by a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The provides in-depth analysis of NGS services market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2023.



The global NGS services market is mainly driven by the factors such as plummeting cost of sequencing, growing need of skilled professionals for efficient NGS sample preparation and analysis, technological advancements in NGS, increase in genome mapping programs, and high cost of sequencing infrastructure. In addition, increasing applications in cancer and agrigenomics research and need for analysis of complex sequencing data provides significant opportunities for NGS services providers. However, installation of in-house sequencing facilities in hospitals and universities may hamper the growth of this market to some extent.



Geographic Overview



Geographically, the global NGS services market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. North America accounted for the major share in the global NGS services market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the increasing high burden of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing R&D expenditure, and various favorable government initiatives. In addition, the presence of many genomic services providers in this region further propels the growth of this market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing population, rising rate of diseases, growing outsourcing of research activities by the global players in this region, and various government initiatives for the genomic research for understanding the complex biological process and genetic mutation present in life threatening diseases.



The geographic analysis provides detailed insights on the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, government & private investments, market opportunities and forecast, and regulatory scenario. The geographic analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.



Key players



The report includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2014-2017). The study has also incorporated the detailed profiles of 17 top market players, including detailed financial performance, strategic focus, business overviews, and service offerings of each player.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Share Analysis



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Plummeting Cost of Sequencing

5.1.1.2. Need of Skilled Professionals for Efficient NGS Sample Preparation and Analysis

5.1.1.3. Technological Advancements in NGS Services

5.1.1.4. Increase in Genome Mapping Programs

5.1.1.5. High Cost of Sequencing Infrastructure

5.1.2. Restraint

5.1.2.1. Installation of In-House Sequencing Facilities in Hospitals and Universities

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing Applications in Cancer and Agrigenomics Research

5.1.3.2. Analysis of Complex Sequencing Data

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Accuracy & Standardization Concerns in Diagnostic Testing

5.1.4.2. Ethical Issues Related to NIPT



6. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by Service Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Targeted Sequencing

6.3. RNA Sequencing

6.4. Exome Sequencing

6.5. De Novo Sequencing

6.6. ChIP Sequencing

6.7. Whole Genome Sequencing

6.8. Methyl Sequencing

6.9. Other Services



7. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

7.3. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing (IOS)

7.4. Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)

7.5. Nanopore Sequencing

7.6. True Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS)



8. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Diagnostics

8.3. Drug Discovery

8.4. Biomarker Discovery

8.5. Agriculture & Animal Research

8.6. Other Applications



9. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Academic & Research Institutes

9.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

9.4. Hospitals & Clinics

9.5. Other End Users



10. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. New Service Launches & Enhancements

11.3. Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

11.4. Mergers & Acquisition

11.5. Expansions

11.6. Other Developments



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Strategic Developments)



Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

CD Genomics

DNA Link, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

GATC Biotech AG

GENEWIZ, Inc.

Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Limited

Macrogen, Inc.

MedGenome

Novogene Corporation

Otogenetics Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

SeqLL, LLC

