Global Nickel Market with Focus on EV Batteries: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 - Government Support, Rise in NPI Capacity, Favorable Pricing & Nickel-Intensive Technologies

Global Nickel Market with Focus on EV Batteries: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering China, Indonesia and the U.S. region along with the global market.

Nickel is widely used in a number of products for consumer, industrial, military, transport/aerospace, marine and architectural applications. The biggest use of nickel is as an alloying metal along with chromium and other metals in the production of stainless and heat-resisting steels to increase the tensil strength, toughness and elastic limit of product. Stainless steel is mostly used in industry and construction but also for products in the home such as pots, pans, sinks etc. A major share of nickel is used in the production of stainless steel to meet special industry requirements for corrosion and heat resistance and also to facilitate a clean and hygienic surface for food and other processing.

Nickel is the most important metal in lithium-ion battery cathodes for electric car industry. It is widely used for battery production that guarantees optimum performance for battery module.



The global nickel market is expected to grow in future due to growth in energy storage system, increasing electric vehicles penetration, increasing demand for traditional market, increasing demand for stainless and favorable pricing. Key trends in this market include government support, new projects and technological advancements in batteries. However, there are some factors which can hinder the growth of nickel market which includes mine closures, under investment and deficit expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Nickel Deposits and Reserves

1.3 Nickel Production Process

1.4 Nickel Products

1.5 Nickel Primary Products

1.6 Applications of Nickel



2. Nickel Market Analysis

2.1 Global Nickel Mine Production by Volume

2.2 Global Nickel Mine Production Forecast by Volume

2.3 Global Nickel Mine Production Share by Region

2.4 Global Nickel Market by Class

2.5 Global Nickel Resources by Deposits

2.6 Global Nickel Reserves by Region

2.7 Global Nickel Demand by Volume

2.8 Global Nickel Demand Forecast by Volume

2.9 Global Nickel Demand by Region

2.10 Global Nickel Demand by End Market

2.11 Global Nickel Demand by Application

2.11.1 Global Nickel Non-Stainless Demand Forecast

2.11.2 Global Nickel Stainless Steel Demand Forecast by Volume

2.11.3 Global Stainless Steel Production by Volume

2.11.4 Global Stainless Steel Production Forecast by Volume

2.11.5 Global Stainless Steel Demand by End Use

2.11.6 Global Stainless Steel Production by Region

2.12 Global Nickel Supply by Volume

2.13 Global Nickel Supply Forecast by Volume

2.14 Global Nickel Supply by Region



3. Electric Vehicles Batteries Market Analysis

3.1 New Electric Vehicles (NEV) Sales Volume by Type

3.2 Nickel Battery Cathode Demand Forecast in NEVs



4. Regional Nickel Market Analysis

4.1 China

4.2 Indonesia

4.3 The U.S.



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Energy Storage System (ESS)

5.1.2 Increasing Electric Vehicles Penetration

5.1.3 Increasing Demand for Stainless Steel

5.1.4 Growing Use of Nickel in Batteries

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Government Support

5.2.2 Rise in NPI Capacity

5.2.3 Favorable Pricing

5.2.4 Nickel-Intensive Technologies

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Underinvestment in Sulphide Ores

5.3.2 Rising Mine Closures

5.3.3 Deficit Expanding



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Nickel Production Comparison



7. Company Profiles



Norilsk Nickel

Vale S.A.

BHP Billiton Ltd.

Jinchuan Group Ltd.

