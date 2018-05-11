Global Nitric Oxide Pharmaceutical Therapeutics, Markets and Companies, 2017-2022 & 2027

This report describes the latest concepts of the role of nitric oxide (NO) in health and disease as a basis for therapeutics and development of new drugs. Major segments of the market for nitric oxide-based drugs are described as well as the companies involved in developing them.

Important therapeutic areas for NO-based therapies are inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, erectile dysfunction, inflammation, pain and neuroprotection. The first therapeutic use of NO was by inhaltion for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). NO-donors, NO-mimics and NOS modulators are described and compared along with developmental status. NO-related mechanisms of action in existing drugs are identified.

Various pharmacological approaches are described along with their therapeutic relevance. Various approaches are compared using SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis. NO-based therapies are compared with conventional approaches and opportunities for combination with modern biotechnology approaches are described.

Share of drugs where NO is involved in the mechanism of action is analyzed in the worldwide pharmaceutical market for 2017 and is projected to 2022 and 2027 as new drugs with NO-based mechanisms are introduced into the market. Various strategies for developing such drugs are discussed.

Several companies have a product or products involving NO and free radicals. The report includes profiles of 35 companies involved in this area of which 9 have a significant interest in NO-based therapeutics. Other players are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as suppliers of products for NO research. Unfulfilled needs in the development of NO-based therapeutics are identified. Important 18 collaborations in this area are tabulated.

There are numerous publications relevant to NO. Selected 500 references are included in the bibliography. The text is supplemented with 26 tables and 29 figures.It is concluded that the future prospects for NO-based therapies are bright and fit in with biotechnology-based approaches to modern drug discovery and development. It is anticipated that some of these products will help in meeting the unfulfilled needs in human therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Nitric Oxide Pathways



3. Role of NO in Physiology



4. Role of NO in Diseases



5. Pharmacology of Nitric Oxide



6. Therapeutic Applications



7. Evaluation of NO-Based Drugs



8. Markets for NO-based Therapies



9. Companies



10. References



