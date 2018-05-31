Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2017-2018 & 2022

The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is projected to grow from USD 992.4 Million in 2017 to USD 1,393.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2022.

The increase in the use of NBR in O-rings & seals and gloves applications and superior properties of NBR that include improved oil resistance and high heat stability are key factors projected to drive the growth of the NBR market. In addition, the increased demand for NBR from the automobile industry in the Asia Pacific region is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the NBR market.

Based on application, the NBR market has been segmented into O-rings & seals, hoses, belts & cables, molded & extruded products, adhesives & sealants, and gloves. The O-rings & seals segment is the largest application segment of the NBR market. O-rings and seals are used in various end-use industries, such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and automotive. The consumption of O-rings & seals in the automotive industry is directly related to vehicle manufacturing. NBR gloves are preferred over latex gloves, due to low chances of allergy and high puncture resistance.

Based on end-use industry, the NBR market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial, oil & gas, mining & metallurgy, construction, and medical. Unique properties of NBR that include excellent resistance to heat, abrasion, and water have increased the applicability of NBR in various end-use industries. NBR is widely used in the production of sealing products for automotive & transportation, oil & gas, manufacturing, and mining industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities for NBR

4.2 NBR Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for NBR Gloves

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand From Automotive Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Restrictions on Use of Phthalates in NBR Formulations and Other Environmental Regulations on Rubber Manufacturing

5.2.2.2 Availability of Substitute Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing End-Use Industries in APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.2.4.2 Natural Rubber Cultivation

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies, Globally

5.4.2 Automotive Industry Analysis

5.5 Rubber Industry Analysis



6 NBR Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 O-Rings & Seals

6.3 Hoses, Belts & Cables

6.4 Molded & Extruded Products

6.5 Adhesives & Sealants

6.6 Gloves

6.7 Others



7 NBR Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive & Transportation

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.5 Mining & Metallurgy

7.6 Construction

7.7 Medical

7.8 Others



8 NBR Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.1 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 New Product Developments

9.2.2 Expansions

9.2.3 Joint Ventures

9.2.4 Acquisitions

9.2.5 Partnerships



10 Company Profiles



Lanxess

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC Corporation

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Versalis S.P.A.

Zeon Corporation

Sibur Holding

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Synthos Sa

Apcotex Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g53n2w/global_nitrile?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-market-2017-2018--2022-300656579.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

