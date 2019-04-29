Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2019-2023 - Adoption of Precision Farming / Urbanization / Increasing Ammonia Production Capacity

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nitrogenous fertilizer market will register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2023.

The growing demand for fertilizers is one of the critical factors expected to propel the nitrogenous fertilizer market growth during the forecast period. Agricultural activities are increasingly rising for catering the rapidly rising population, which, will further surge the demand during the forecast period. As a result, with the rising shrinkage of arable land amid constant urbanization and industrialization, the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers will ramp up for enhancing agricultural yield per hectare.

Market Overview

One of the growth drivers of the global nitrogenous fertilizer market is the decreasing arable land. The shrinkage in arable land is expected to see strong demand for high crop yields from the arable land available, and this will raise the need for fertilizers such as nitrogenous fertilizers during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of organic food



One of the challenges in the growth of the global nitrogenous fertilizer market is the increasing consumption of organic food. The growing demand for organic farming foods is expected to reduce the use of urea during forecast period, which would be restrict the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Urea - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

NPK - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CAN and AN - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

DAP and MAP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of precision farming

Urbanization

Increasing ammonia production capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

EuroChem

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI NV

SABIC

Yara

