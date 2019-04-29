Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2019-2023 - Adoption of Precision Farming / Urbanization / Increasing Ammonia Production Capacity
DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nitrogenous fertilizer market will register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2023.
The growing demand for fertilizers is one of the critical factors expected to propel the nitrogenous fertilizer market growth during the forecast period. Agricultural activities are increasingly rising for catering the rapidly rising population, which, will further surge the demand during the forecast period. As a result, with the rising shrinkage of arable land amid constant urbanization and industrialization, the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers will ramp up for enhancing agricultural yield per hectare.
Market OverviewDecreasing arable land
One of the growth drivers of the global nitrogenous fertilizer market is the decreasing arable land. The shrinkage in arable land is expected to see strong demand for high crop yields from the arable land available, and this will raise the need for fertilizers such as nitrogenous fertilizers during the forecast period.
Increasing consumption of organic food
One of the challenges in the growth of the global nitrogenous fertilizer market is the increasing consumption of organic food. The growing demand for organic farming foods is expected to reduce the use of urea during forecast period, which would be restrict the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Urea - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- NPK - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- CAN and AN - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- DAP and MAP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of precision farming
- Urbanization
- Increasing ammonia production capacity
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
- EuroChem
- Nutrien Ltd.
- OCI NV
- SABIC
- Yara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61n7xb
