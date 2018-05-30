NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants



Non-cryogenic air separation plants are designed to produce gases like oxygen, nitrogen, and argon through various processes such as pressure swing technology, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane technology. The major end-users of such industrial gases are industries like metallurgy, chemicals, oil and gas, healthcare, paper and pulp, electronics, aerospace, water and wastewater, and the food and beverage sector.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global non-cryogenic air separation plants market will reach more than USD 1 billion by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-cryogenic air separation plants market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Air Liquide

• Linde Group

• Messer

• PCI

• Praxair

• Universal Industrial Gases



Market driver

• Rising global demand for oil and gas

Market challenge

• Uncertainties associated with crude oil prices

Market trend

• Emerging carbon capture systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



