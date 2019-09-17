Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Research Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product (Consumables, Reagent, Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Services, Method (cfDNA, Biochemical Markers), Application (Aneuploidy, Microdeletion) & End-User (Hospital, Labs) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market is projected to reach USD 7.35 billion by 2024 from USD 3.90 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.



Over the last few years, the prenatal testing market has witnessed a paradigm shift, from the adoption of invasive methods such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS) to non-invasive methods such as ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. This is mainly attributed to the safety and low risk of miscarriage during screening using non-invasive methods.



Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market. In this study, the non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented on the basis of product & service, method, end-user, application, and region.



Prominent players in the non-invasive prenatal testing market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Beijing Genomics Institute (China), GE Healthcare (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK).

Players in this market are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and product launches to enhance their product portfolios and expand their presence in the global market.

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Yourgene Health

