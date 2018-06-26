Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Strategic Market 2015-2018 & 2022

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

SPECT Systems

PET Scanners.

Further, the Global market for PET Systems is analyzed by the following:



Product Types - Full Ring PET Scanners, & Partial Ring PET Scanners

End-Users - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, & Others

Applications: Oncology, Cardiology, and Others

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Digirad Corp. (US)

GE Healthcare Plc (UK)

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems ( Hungary )

) Philips Healthcare (US)

Positron Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

A Prelude

US

The Dominant Market

Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities

PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth

Rising Incidence of Cancer

A Major Growth Driver

World Cancer Statistics

Incidence and Mortality Data

Ageing Population

A Vital Demography

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects

Technological Advancements to Drive Growth

Select Technological Advances

Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis

Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market

Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear Medicine

Battling Alzheimer's Disease

A Powerful Market Force for Nuclear Medicine

Hypoxia Imaging

The Future of Cancer Therapy

PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging

The Debate Continues

Innovative Radiotracers

Key to PET & SPECT Success

SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency

Cardiocentric SPECT

Cardio-Focused Collimation

Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology

Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization

A Potential Application for PET

Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities

PET/MRI Makes Inroads

Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems

Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR Systems

Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems

PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft Tissue Contrast

Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

Global CVD Stats

Factors Restricting Market Growth

High Costs

A Major Threat for Market Growth

Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market Potential

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth

Bottlenecks in Developing Markets



3. NUCLEAR MEDICINE AN INSIGHT

Nuclear Medicine

An Overview

Distinct from General Radiology

History

Major Developments

Nuclear Medicine Scans

Bone Scan

Brain Scan

Gallbladder Scan

Kidney Scan

Liver Scan

Lung Scan

Thyroid Scan

Scrotal Scan

Applications

Cardiac Applications

Neurologic Applications

Oncologic Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Pulmonary Applications

Renal Applications

Other Applications

Table 13: Estimated Time Allocations for Nuclear Medicine Procedures

Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure

Radioisotopes Used in Medicine



4. NUCLEAR MEDICINE IMAGING EQUIPMENT



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Siemens Healthineers Introduces Expanded Version of xSPECT Quant Technology

GE Healthcare Unveils New Molecular Imaging Systems

Neusoft Rolls Out NeuSight PET/CT scanners

Siemens Healthcare Introduces Biograph Horizon PET/CT System

Kromek Launches eVance CZT-based SPECT Cameras

MILabs Rolls Out New SPECT System

G-SPECT

GE to Introduce PET Scan Helmet

Toshiba Gains FDA Approval for Celesteion PET/CT System

Philips Introduces Vereos Digital PET/CT

Siemens Unveils Biograph mCT Flow

MR Solutions to Unveil Revolutionary 3T, MR/PET Combined Scanner

DDD Obtains FDA Approval for CorCam

Digirad Introduces Imaging Accessory for Molecular Breast Imaging



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Philips Joins Hands with FluoroPharma for CadioPET

Mallinckrodt to Divest its Nuclear Imaging Business

Zecotek Announces Use of its Patented LFS Crystals in Assembling PET Medical Scanner

Siemens Healthcare Announces Name Change

UltraSPECT Expands Agreement with AIS

AAA Takes Over UK-based Nuclear Medicine Company

BC Technical Acquires NC Systems



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 33)

The United States (17)

(17) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (11)

(11) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fdhrjb/global_nuclear?w=5





