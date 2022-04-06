Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Markets Report 2022-2025 & 2030: Increasing Number of Pipeline Studies, Growing Investments and Manufacturing Facility Expansion, Rising Focus on Gene Editing

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Nucleic Acid Technology, Application, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid-based gene therapy market grew from $1,391.9 million in 2015 to $4,726.8 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The market is expected to grow from $4,726.8 million in 2020 to $7,282.9 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 and reach $14,909.6 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market resulted from technological advances in synthetic biology, advances in combinatorial chemistry and bioinformatics, increased healthcare expenditure, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and rise in public-private partnerships.

The market was restrained by off-target specificity, challenges in nucleotide delivery to cells, instability of the nucleotides, inadequate reimbursements, challenges due to regulatory changes, low healthcare access, and limited number of treatment centers.



Going forward rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rising geriatric population, increasing research and development spending and rising focus on gene therapy will drive the growth in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs of therapy, stringent regulations, reimbursement challenges, and coronavirus pandemic.



The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is segmented by technology into anti-sense and anti-gene oligonucleotides, SiRNA and RNA Interference, gene transfer therapy, ribozymes, aptamers, and others. The anti-sense and anti-gene oligonucleotides market was the largest segment of the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market segmented by technology, accounting for 92.90% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 59.9% during 2020-2025.



The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is also segmented by application into oncology, muscular dystrophy/muscular disorders, rare diseases and others. The muscular dystrophy/muscular disorders market was the largest segment of the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market segmented by application, accounting for 61.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the oncology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the nucleic-acid based gene therapy market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020-2025.



The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is also segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes. The hospitals and clinics market was the largest segment of the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market segmented by end-user, accounting for 85.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the nucleic-acid based gene therapy market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the global nucleic acid-based gene therapy market, accounting for 46.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market will be the Middle East and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 33.7% and 26.0% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 21.0% and 20.4% respectively.



The global nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 16.40% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Copernicus Therapeutics, Moderna Inc., Wave Life Sciences, Protagonist Therapeutics and Transgene.



The top opportunities in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market segmented by technology will arise in the anti-sense and anti-gene oligonucleotides segment, which will gain $1,290.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the nucleic-acid based gene therapy market segmented by application will arise in the muscular dystrophy/muscular disorders segment, which will gain $1,000.2 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in the nucleic-acid based gene therapy market segmented by application will arise in the hospitals and clinics segment, which will gain $2,133.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market size will gain the most in the USA at $915.0 million.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Technology

6.3. Segmentation By Application

6.4. Segmentation By End-User



7. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Nucleic Acid Technology

7.2.1. Anti-Sense and Anti-Gene Oligonucleotides

7.2.2. siRNA and RNA Interference

7.2.3. Gene Transfer Therapy

7.2.4. Ribozymes

7.2.5. Aptamers

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Segmentation By Application

7.3.1. Oncology

7.3.2. Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders

7.3.3. Rare Diseases

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Segmentation By End-User

7.4.1. Hospitals And Clinics

7.4.2. Academic And Research Institutes



8. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Global Research Initiatives And Funding

8.2. Integration Of Advanced Technologies In Gene Therapy

8.3. Increasing Partnerships And Acquisitions For Promoting Gene Therapy

8.4. Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies And Drug Development

8.5. Growing Investments and Manufacturing Facility Expansion

8.6. Rising Focus On Gene Editing



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Supply Chain Disruptions

9.3. Impact On Clinical Trials

9.4. Impact on Manufacturers and Activities

9.5. Conclusion



10. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



11. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3. Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

Copernicus Therapeutics

Moderna Inc.

Wave Life Sciences

Protagonist Therapeutics

Transgene

uniQure NV

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Oxford Biomedica

Benitec Biopharma

PYC Therapeutics Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h44qee

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets