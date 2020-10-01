Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is Projected to Reach USD 227.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Proteins, Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 162.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 227.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by factors such as growth in the demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers. Key drivers for the market's growth include increasing incidences of chronic diseases worldwide and mandates on food fortification by government organizations.

The nutraceutical ingredients markets, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the probiotic segment in 2020. Probiotic ingredients have witnessed positive effects on the overall human health and are becoming one of the essential ingredients for various health & nutritional applications. Owing to which there is a wide range of probiotic-based applications in the functional food, functional beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutritional industries.

The nutraceutical ingredients market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the food segment in 2020. With the increasing awareness among consumers, the market for nutraceutical-based food is increasing as consumers prefer balanced diets and food that not only satisfies their hunger but also takes health into consideration. Therefore, the growth of the nutraceutical food market is widening its applications and creating growth opportunities for the

nutraceutical ingredients market.

The nutraceutical ingredients market, by form, is estimated to be dominated by the dry segment in 2020. A number of nutraceutical ingredients that are used in the dry form are vitamins, amino acids, prebiotic & probiotic premixes, proteins, and some minerals such as zinc and folic acid. These ingredients are extracted in dry form from several sources. For instance, vitamin C is extracted from the acerola plant, protein powder, and fiber and amino acid from the hemp plant. As a result of the increasing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods in dry form, manufacturing companies are offering products in dry form; these are either available in the form of capsules or compressed into tablets.

The report analyzes the nutraceutical ingredients market along with the nutraceutical ingredients market across different types and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as health benefits (cognitive health, gut health, heart health, bone health, immunity, nutrition, weight management, and others); type (probiotic, proteins and amino acids, phytochemical & plant extracts, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins, prebiotic, carotenoids, minerals, and others); application (food, beverages, personal care, animal nutrition, and dietary supplement); form (dry and liquid) and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Health Benefits

7 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Type

8 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Application

9 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Form

10 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent Or Related Market

