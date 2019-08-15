DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceutical Products Market by Type (Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Source (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Vitamins, Minerals), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies), Region- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nutraceutical Products Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 267.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 404.8 Billion By 2025, Recording a CAGR of 7.2%

The growth in the aging population and the rising number of chronic diseases are encouraging manufacturers to produce nutrition-rich products. Further, the increasing demand for fortified food due to their health benefits is projected to drive the growth of the nutraceutical products market. However, consumer skepticism associated with the adoption of various nutraceutical products and high costs associated with these products are factors projected to hinder the market growth of nutraceutical products.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rising obesity levels in the region and increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of prebiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and their role in weight management. Moreover, increasing the health requirements of customers in the region have encouraged food and beverage manufacturers to develop enhanced nutraceutical products.

Moreover, government mandates on food fortification due to inadequate content of vitamins minerals, and other essential nutrients are projected to drive the market growth. The high cost of nutraceutical products and lack of a consistent regulatory framework in different countries are expected to restrain the nutraceutical products market, globally. In this report, the nutraceutical products market has been studied on the basis of type, distribution channel, source, and region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Nutraceutical Products Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia Pacific: Nutraceutical Products Market, By Type & Country

4.4 Market, By Type & Region

4.5 Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

4.6 Market, By Source & Region, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Aging Population and Focus on Preventive Healthcare

5.2.1.2 Partnerships Between Companies That Result in Co-Branding and Co-Marketing Between Ingredient Suppliers and Manufacturers of Finished Products

5.2.1.3 Rapid Retail Growth

5.2.1.4 Mandates on Food Fortification By Government Organizations

5.2.1.5 Increased Cost of Healthcare

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost for Fortified Food Products Due to the Inclusion of Healthier Or Naturally Sourced Ingredients

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Nutraceutical Products Industry

5.2.3.2 Manufacturers With Integrated Functional and Medical Food Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Consumer Skepticism Associated With Nutraceutical Products

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Regulations

5.4.1 Organizations/Regulations Governing the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market



6 Nutraceutical Products Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food

6.2.1 Snacks

6.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Protein-Rich and Gluten-Free Snacks is Driving the Growth of the Nutraceutical Products Market

6.2.2 Confectionery Products

6.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Protein-Fortified Confectionery Products is Expected to Support the Segmental Growth

6.2.3 Bakery Products

6.2.3.1 Dietary Fiber in Bakery Products Fuels the Market Growth of Nutraceutical Products

6.2.4 Dairy Products

6.2.4.1 High Consumption of Yogurt Fortified With Functional Ingredients is Expected to Propel the Demand for Nutraceutical Dairy Products

6.2.5 Infant Nutrition Products

6.2.5.1 Increasing Demand for Omega-3 Among Infants is Driving the Demand for Nutraceutical Infant Nutrition Products

6.3 Beverages

6.3.1 Health Drinks

6.3.1.1 High Demand for Fortified Beverages to Drive the Health Drinks Segment

6.3.2 Energy Drinks

6.3.2.1 Boosting Immunity Makes these Drinks Popular Among Consumers

6.3.3 Juices

6.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Drinks is Driving the Market Growth of Juices

6.4 Dietary Supplements

6.4.1 Tablets

6.4.1.1 Long Shelf Life is the Key for Growth of the Tablet Form of Dietary Supplements

6.4.2 Liquid

6.4.2.1 High Absorption of Liquids Upon Consumption is Expected to Propel the Market Growth for Liquid Supplements

6.4.3 Powder

6.4.3.1 Easy Release of Nutraceutical Active Ingredients is Increasing Its Usage Among Consumers

6.4.4 Others

6.4.4.1 Relatively Low Cost of these Types of Supplements Drives Its Demand, Globally



7 Nutraceutical Products Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conventional Stores

7.2.1 Grocery Stores

7.2.1.1 Wide Presence of Grocery Stores Drives the Market for Nutraceutical Products

7.2.2 Mass Merchandisers

7.2.2.1 A Larger Shelf-Space for Nutraceutical Products Promote Nutraceutical Product Sales

7.2.3 Warehouse Clubs

7.2.3.1 Bulk Prices Propel Sales of Nutraceutical Products Via Warehouse Clubs

7.2.4 Online Retailers

7.2.4.1 Easy Accessibility to A Wide Range of Nutraceutical Products Aids Sales of Nutraceutical Products

7.3 Specialty Stores

7.3.1 Bakery Stores

7.3.1.1 High Consumption of Bakery Products in Europe and North America Create Opportunities for Nutraceutical Product Manufacturers in This Segment

7.3.2 Confectionery Stores

7.3.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Soft Jellies and Chocolates Creates Opportunities for Nutraceutical-Induced Confectioneries, And, in Turn, for Confectionery Stores

7.3.3 Gourmet Stores

7.3.3.1 Higher Demand for Imported Or Premium Products Drives the Market for Gourmet Stores

7.3.4 Health Centers

7.3.4.1 Patient-Directed Approach Drives the Market for Health Centers, Globally

7.3.5 Cosmetic Stores

7.3.5.1 Catering to Health and Fitness Requirements is Fueling the Growth of Cosmetic Stores

7.4 Drugstores & Pharmacies



8 Nutraceutical Products Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Proteins & Amino Acids

8.2.1 The Status of Being Essential Nutritional Ingredients for Consumers Helps Drive the Market

8.3 Probiotics

8.3.1 A Wide Range of Applications in Nutraceutical Products to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

8.4.1 High Preference for Natural Ingredients has Been Driving the Market for Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

8.5 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

8.5.1 Their Usage to Promote Nutritional Health Drives the Growth of the Segment

8.6 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

8.6.1 High Effectiveness of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Against Nutritional Deficiencies Promotes Market Growth for the Ingredient

8.7 Vitamins

8.7.1 Food Fortification Via Vitamins has Been Driving the Segmental Growth

8.8 Prebiotics

8.8.1 Being Efficient Low-Calorie Fat Replacers, Prebiotics Find Wide Usage in Dietary Supplements and Other Types of Nutraceutical Products

8.9 Carotenoids

8.9.1 The Ingredient's High Antioxidant Content and High Vitamin Properties Aid the Market Growth

8.1 Minerals

8.10.1 Lower Availability of Minerals has Led to the Development of Various Mineral-Fortified Foods

8.11 Others



9 Nutraceutical Products Market, By Region



Companies Mentioned



Amway

Barilla

Conagra

Freedom Foods Group Limited

General Mills

Hero Group

Kellogg's

Kraft Heinz Company

Nature's Bounty

Nestl

Pfizer Inc.

Raisio Group

The Hain Celestial Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkipnd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

