Global OEM Aftersales 2.0-Comparative Benchmarking of Adoption of New Parts and Service Business Models, 2017

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018



The aim of the study is to understand the current transition and to predict future trends in global automotive OEM aftersales segment. As older cars shift to the independent aftermarket primarily due to an aging vehicle population and high cost incurred, OEMs have to strategize their aftersales programs to sustain their market share.



Research Scope

• The objective of this study is to research, analyze, and predict key strategies for OEMs in the automotive aftermarket in 2017

• To understand the multiple business models and customer engagement activities of OEMs in the automotive aftermarket

• To understand the shift in OEMs approach towards aftersales and services

• To assess the current and future changes in the automotive aftermarket with respect to OEMs



Research Aim: The goal of the study is to understand key strategies of OEMs for parts sales and servicing and benchmark key participants' activities in the automotive aftermarket channel.



Research Highlights

The study covers the major OEMs approach to enhance their aftersales revenues, with detailed case studies.It also compares the various features and services offered by major OEMs.



The comparison is region specific for North America, Europe, and Emerging Markets. The study also covers the recent developments in aftersales by OEMs and how the future of aftersales will evolve by 2030.



All major OEMs are focusing on improving their aftersales business primarily through two approaches.The study discusses the approaches in detail and also covers the various strategies implemented under each approach.



With activities such as PSA's DISTRIGO, service aggregator business model, and telematics-enabled aftersales, the European region leads in terms of OEMs aftersales transition.Furthermore, in-vehicle telematics not only enables revenue generation but also enables continuous customer engagement activities, thereby offering a competitive advantage to OEMs, which the IAM lacks.



This not only deters the customers' shift to independent aftermarket but also enables OEMs to get data about the vehicle in real time, thereby helping them in diagnosing vehicle issues easily.



OEMs are capitalizing on such core competencies and additionally replicating the IAM business model to improve their revenue through aftersales. The study discuss in detail about such initiatives taken by major OEMs globally.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the major challenges for OEMs in the automotive aftermarket and how are these being addressed?

• What are the major changes in OEMs aftersales and services?

• What are the different business models adopted by major OEMs?

• What are the services offered by major OEMs?

• How will the automotive aftermarket evolve in future?





