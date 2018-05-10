Global OEM Aftersales 2.0 Report 2018: The Current Transition and Future Trends

The aim of the study is to understand the current transition and to predict future trends in global automotive OEM aftersales segment. As older cars shift to the independent aftermarket primarily due to an aging vehicle population and high cost incurred, OEMs have to strategize their aftersales programs to sustain their market share.

Research Scope:

The objective of this study is to research, analyze, and predict key strategies for OEMs in the automotive aftermarket in 2017

To understand the multiple business models and customer engagement activities of OEMs in the automotive aftermarket

To understand the shift in OEMs approach towards aftersales and services

To assess the current and future changes in the automotive aftermarket with respect to OEMs

Research Highlights:



The study covers the major OEMs approach to enhance their aftersales revenues, with detailed case studies. It also compares the various features and services offered by major OEMs. the comparison is region specific for North America, Europe, and Emerging Markets. the study also covers the recent developments in aftersales by OEMs and how the future of aftersales will evolve by 2030.



All major OEMs are focusing on improving their aftersales business primarily through two approaches. the study discusses the approaches in detail and also covers the various strategies implemented under each approach. With activities such as PSA's DISTRIGO, service aggregator business model, and telematics-enabled aftersales, the European region leads in terms of OEMs aftersales transition.



Furthermore, in-vehicle telematics not only enables revenue generation but also enables continuous customer engagement activities, thereby offering a competitive advantage to OEMs, which the IAM lacks. This not only deters the customers' shift to independent aftermarket but also enables OEMs to get data about the vehicle in real time, thereby helping them in diagnosing vehicle issues easily.



OEMs are capitalizing on such core competencies and additionally replicating the IAM business model to improve their revenue through aftersales. the study discuss in detail about such initiatives taken by major OEMs globally.



Key Issues Addressed:

What are the major challenges for OEMs in the automotive aftermarket and how are these being addressed?

What are the major changes in OEMs aftersales and services?

What are the different business models adopted by major OEMs?

What are the services offered by major OEMs?

How will the automotive aftermarket evolve in future?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Global 0-11 Year Old Vehicles

Global Average Vehicle Age

OES Challenges and Strategies

OEM Aftersales Transition

Aftersales 2.0 Pillars

OEMs Moving from Parts Sales and Service to Solution Provider

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Overview of Global OES Channel

OEM Aftersales Transition

Aftersales 2.0 Pillars

eCommerce-Overview

Marketplace & Pure Play Participants

BMW Direct eStore

eCommerce-Business Opportunity

eCommerce-Future KPIs

IAM Parts-Overview

Ford's Omnicraft

IAM Parts-Business Opportunity

IAM Parts-Future KPIs

New Service Models-Overview

Ford's Quick Lane

New Service Models-Business Opportunity

New Service Models-Future KPIs

Digital Engagement-Overview

Chevrolet Owner Center

Digital Engagement-Business Opportunity

Digital Engagement-Future KPIs

Connected Repair-Overview

GM OnStar

Connected Repair-Business Opportunity

Connected Repair-Future KPIs

Service Marketplaces-Overview

Amazon Service Marketplace

Service Marketplaces-Business Opportunity

Service Marketplaces-Future KPIs

Strategies Adopted

Strategy Assessment Matrix

4. OEM Aftersales Strategies-Penetrate and Expand in IAM

Omnichannel Approach

Omnichannel Approach-Examples

IAM Focused Parts

IAM Focused Parts-Examples

Parts and Services for Multi-Brand Vehicles

Parts for Multi-Brand Vehicles-Examples

Warranty Period & VSC

Warranty Period & VSC-Examples

5. OEM Aftersales Strategies-Retain Customers from Shifting to IAM

Subscription Services

Subscription Services (Toyota Safety Connect)

Faster Service Options

Faster Service Options (Renault Minute)

Faster Service Options (Tesla OTA Updates)

Faster Service Options (Ford Mobile Servicing)

Demographic Focused Services

Demographic Focused Services (Nissan's Lady First Dealerships)

Improving Customer Experience through Digitization

Improving Customer Experience through Digitization (AR)

Improving Customer Experience through Digitization (Big Data)

Improving Customer Experience through Digitization (UBI)

Preventive Maintenance and In-vehicle Diagnostics

Preventive Maintenance and In-vehicle Diagnostics (VW Car-Net)

6. Comparative Benchmarking of OES Activities

Comparative Benchmarking of OEMs in North America

FordPass

Comparative Benchmarking of OEMs in Europe

Case Study-BMW Marketplace eStore

Case Study-PSA Push to Pass Strategy

Case Study-Daimler's Unified Digital Platform

Comparative Benchmarking of OEMs in Rest of World

Case Study-Direct eStore by Mahindra & Mahindra

Case Study-Ford SYNC

Case Study-Faster Service Option

7. Towards Aftersales 3.0-OEMs in 2030

OEMs Moving from Parts Sales and Service to Solution Provider

Mobility as a Service-Services, Business, and Pricing Models

OEM Mobility Strategies-An Overview

Evolution of OEM Capabilities

Current Trends and Future Outlook for Mobility Services

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Offer Services Similar to IAM Participants and Capitalize on OEM Advantages

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Strategy Assessment Matrix-Description

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

