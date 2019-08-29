Global Offshore Support Vessel Market Report 2019-2025: Anchor-handling Tug Supply Vessels will Bring in Healthy Gains

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Support Vessel - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Offshore Support Vessel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%

Anchor-handling Tug Supply Vessels, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$9.5 Billion by the year 2025, Anchor-handling Tug Supply Vessels will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$416.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Anchor-handling Tug Supply Vessels will reach a market size of US$866.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

BOURBON Corporation SA ( France )

) Grupo CBO ( Brazil )

( ) GulfMark Offshore, Inc. ( USA )

) Havila Shipping ASA ( Norway )

) John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

& Sons (H.K.) Ltd. ( ) Maersk A/S ( Denmark )

) SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Siem Offshore Inc. ( Norway )

) Solstad Offshore ASA ( Norway )

) Tidewater Inc. ( USA )

) Vroon B.V. ( The Netherlands )

Key Topics Covered:



Global Competitor Market Shares Offshore Support Vessel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment Anchor-handling Tug Supply Vessels (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025 Platform Supply Vessels (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025 Multipurpose Supply Vessels (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025 Emergency Response/Standby & Rescue Vessels (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025 Crew Vessels (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025



