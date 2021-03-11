Global Offshore Support Vessels Market Report 2020-2025 - Focus on Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel, Platform Supply Vessel, Fast Supply Intervention Vessel, & Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Support Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global offshore support vessels market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Offshore support vessels refer to various marine vessels that are used for transporting goods, supplies and equipment during subsea exploration and construction activities. Some of the common types of offshore support vessels include diving support, crane, and pipe laying vessels, seismic survey ships, and platform supply vessels (PSVs).

These vessels are primarily used for locating and inspecting oil and gas-bearing areas, towing and positioning rigs/platforms and offering maintenance facilities. They are equipped with powerful small-sized boats that respond to emergencies at offshore installations and also provide various other services, such as transportation, anchor management and platform support.



Increasing oil and gas exploratory activities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for PSVs across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. PSVs are used in the production stage of offshore drilling and for the transportation of cement, casting and drilling pipes and completion fluids.

Additionally, various technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of offshore support vessels and the integration of Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems in marine vessels, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are emphasizing on producing computer-controlled vessels that can automatically control their propellers and thrusters to maintain a specific position.

Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with growing investments in the oil and gas sector across the globe, especially in the emerging economies, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bourbon, Grupo CBO, Gulfmark, Havila, Maersk, Seacor Marine, SIEM Offshore, Solstad, Swire, Tayrona Offshore, Tidewater, Vroon Group.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global offshore support vessel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on water depth?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global offshore support vessel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Offshore Support Vessel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

6.2 Platform Supply Vessel

6.3 Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

6.4 Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Water Depth

7.1 Shallow Water

7.2 Deepwater



8 Market Breakup by Fuel

8.1 Fuel Oil

8.2 LNG



9 Market Breakup by Service Type

9.1 Financial Services

9.2 Technical Services

9.3 Inspection & Survey

9.4 Crew Management

9.5 Logistics & Cargo Management

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Applications

10.1 Oil and Gas Applications

10.2 Offshore Applications



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Bourbon

Grupo CBO

Gulfmark

Havila

Maersk

Seacor Marine

SIEM Offshore

Solstad

Swire

Tayrona Offshore

Tidewater

Vroon Group

