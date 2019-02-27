LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Oil and Gas Production Monitoring Software Market By Type (Production Optimization, Asset Management, Data Management and Others), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5746442



Global oil and gas production monitoring software market is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period.Software for oil and gas production monitoring helps oil & gas companies in monitoring and improving production operations and results for the effective collection, accounting and reporting of accurate and validated production data.



Anticipated market growth can be primarily attributed to real-time monitoring, control and intervention services to improve production and to maintain the production line to deliver on time process in less duration. Moreover, to connect workers, suppliers and customers, a digital platform is needed to simplify production process, improve efficiency, thus driving the oil and gas production monitoring software market, globally, over the course of next five years.

In terms of usage, global oil and gas production monitoring software market is categorized into production optimization, asset management, data management and others.The production optimization category accounted for a significant portion of the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, backed by its increasing production activities in onshore regions around the world.



Furthermore, based on application, global oil and gas production monitoring software market is categorized into onshore and offshore. Onshore accounted for majority of the global market in 2018 and is also expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific oil and gas production monitoring software market accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue witnessing growth during the forecast period as well.Asia-Pacific oil and gas production monitoring software market size is majorly backed by the presence of large number of offshore rigs in the region.



China is the largest market for oil and gas production monitoring software in the region.

The global oil and gas production monitoring software market is dominated by major players. Few of the major companies operating in the market for oil and gas production monitoring software are AP SE, Petroleum Experts Ltd., Infosys Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc. among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global oil and gas production monitoring software market size, in terms of value.

• To forecast global oil and gas production monitoring software market based on type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global oil and gas production monitoring software market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global oil and gas production monitoring software market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global oil and gas production monitoring software market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global oil and gas production monitoring software market.

Some of the leading players in the global oil and gas production monitoring software market are SAP SE, Petroleum Experts Ltd., Infosys Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., P2 Energy Solutions, OPTIWARE, Weatherford International plc. and Petex.



The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the publisher sourced a list of oil and gas production monitoring software developers across the globe.



Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the publisher was able to include the developers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. the publisher analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major software providers across the globe.

The publisher calculated global oil and gas production monitoring software market size using a top down approach, where data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years.the publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the publisher.



Key Target Audience:



• Oil and gas production monitoring software developers

• Oil and gas production monitoring software end-user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Oil and Gas Production Monitoring Software market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as developers, partners and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global oil and gas production monitoring software market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

• Production Optimization

• Asset Management

• Data Management

• Others

• Market, by Application:

• Onshore

• Offshore

• Market, by Region:

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Australia

Indonesia

• Europe & CIS

Denmark

United Kingdom

Russia

Kazakhstan

Norway

• North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Venezuela

• Middle East & Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global oil and gas production monitoring software market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5746442



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

