Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast to Reach $2.46 Billion by 2022 - Product, Application and End-User Analysis

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2022 from USD 1.47 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Growth in this market is mainly driven the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising demand for synthesized oligonucleotides from the growing field of molecular diagnostics, rising venture capital investments, and increasing demand for synthetic genes. However, the price erosion of synthesized oligos and lack of regulations for therapeutic oligos are some factors that may hinder the growth of this market.



Based on product, the market is segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment. The synthesized oligonucleotides segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The increasing number of applications of synthesized oligonucleotides in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics is a key market driver in this segment. The rising availability and demand for custom oligos also contribute to the growth of the synthesized oligonucleotides market.



Based on application, the market is segmented into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. The research segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2017. The market growth for research applications is mainly driven by the developments in the fields of gene synthesis and NGS. Oligos are widely used in technologies such as PCR, qPCR, gene synthesis, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), microarray, hybridization, DNA sequencing, and next-generation sequencing (NGS).



Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The academic research institutes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With the increasing funding pouring into institutes to conduct research, the demand for oligonucleotides is bound to increase. To meet this need, companies are launching products and entering into agreements with different research institutes to supply oligonucleotides for research purposes. For instance, in August 2015, Eurofins Genomics launched NGS tests for the identification of non-targeted microorganisms, including 16S Microbiome Profiling for academia and research.



In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing availability of synthesized oligos, along with an increase in R&D funding and activities in the APAC region. The increasing focus of prominent players on APAC is also supporting market growth in the region.

