Global Olive Oil Market Report 2021 Featuring 500+ Companies with Mediterranean Companies Dominating

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Olive Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Olive Oil Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Olive Oil estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Processed Olive Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Virgin Olive Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Olive Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Olive Oil

Benefits

A Prelude to Olive Oil Market

Olive Oil Market in the United States

Olive Oil Market in India

Olive Oil Market Overview

Food and Beverages Segment to Dominate the Olive Oil Market

Key Players in the Olive Oil Market

Olive Oil Market Statistics

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Overview

Olive Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2018 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 502 Featured):

ACEITES LA MASiA

BETIS Products LLC

Borges Branded Foods SLU

Carbonell

Deoleo SA

GALLO

Grup Pons

Grupo Ybarra Alimentacion SL

Jaencoop Grupo

Maeva Group ( Mozambique )

) Minerva SA

Mueloliva y Minerva SL

PT Sari Agrotama Persada

Sovena Group

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Olive Oil Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Adoption of Olive Oil in the Cosmetic Industry is Driving the Market

Olive Oil: Significant Pharmaceutical Effects and Health Benefits

Olive Oil Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 502

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esknyb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

