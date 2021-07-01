Global Olive Oil Market Report 2021 Featuring 500+ Companies with Mediterranean Companies Dominating
DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Olive Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Olive Oil Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Olive Oil estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Processed Olive Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Virgin Olive Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Olive Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Olive Oil
- Benefits
- A Prelude to Olive Oil Market
- Olive Oil Market in the United States
- Olive Oil Market in India
- Olive Oil Market Overview
- Food and Beverages Segment to Dominate the Olive Oil Market
- Key Players in the Olive Oil Market
- Olive Oil Market Statistics
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Overview
- Olive Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
- Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2018 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 502 Featured):
- ACEITES LA MASiA
- BETIS Products LLC
- Borges Branded Foods SLU
- Carbonell
- Deoleo SA
- GALLO
- Grup Pons
- Grupo Ybarra Alimentacion SL
- Jaencoop Grupo
- Maeva Group (Mozambique)
- Minerva SA
- Mueloliva y Minerva SL
- PT Sari Agrotama Persada
- Sovena Group
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Olive Oil Market Trends and Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Olive Oil in the Cosmetic Industry is Driving the Market
- Olive Oil: Significant Pharmaceutical Effects and Health Benefits
- Olive Oil Market Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 502
