Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) Market Report and Regulatory Landscape
Mar 12, 2021, 14:00 ET
The "Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) - A Global Market Overview" report
The COVID-19 pandemic effect on the global Omega-3 ingredients market varied materially by country and end-use applications, depending on the timing of the outbreak and consumer behavior. Overall, the impact of coronavirus on global Omega-3 was moderate in 2020 and expected to recover significantly in 2021.
Omega-3's demand in animal/pet nutrition applications was least impacted by the pandemic, as these ingredients have been considered most essential for animal health. Demand from Omega-3s in pharmaceuticals was firm as these drugs are prescribed to at-risk patients. Strong increase in prescription levels was observed during the second half of 2020, partially offset by lower levels in the second quarter of the year.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Worldwide market for Omega-3 is analyzed in this report with respect to raw material sources and end-use applications
- Omega-3 market size is reported in this study by raw material source and end-use application across all major regions/countries
- Dismissal of Amarin Pharma's Lawsuit Exonerates the Omega-3 Dietary Supplement Industry
- Docosapentaenoic Acid (DPA) Reappears on the Omega-3 Fatty Acid Horizon
- Algae Sources Offer Immense Scope for Global Omega-3s Market
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 124
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 319 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS WORLDWIDE
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
8. EUROPE
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
10. SOUTH AMERICA
11. REST OF WORLD
PART C: OMEGA-3 PATENT LANDSCAPE
PART D: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART E: ANNEXURE
Companies Mentioned
- Acasti Pharma
- AK & MN Biofarm Co Ltd
- Aker Biomarine AS
- Aker BioMarine Manufacturing LLC
- Alaska Protein Recovery, LLC
- Algae to Omega
- AlgaeCytes Limited
- Algarithm Ingredients, Inc.
- Algisys, LLC
- Anklam Extrakt GmbH
- AntarcticOmega SPA
- Antibioticos de Leon SLU
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arctic Nutrition AS
- Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd
- Austral Group S.A.A.
- Avesthagen Limited
- Barrington Nutritionals
- BASF SE
- Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT)
- Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Bioscope Vietnam
- Biosearch, S.A. (Biosearch Life)
- Bizen Chemical Co Ltd
- Bluebiotech International GmbH
- Blueline Foods
- Brudy Technology S.L.
- Cellana LLC
- Chemport, Inc.
- Clover Corporation (Nu-Mega)
- Coastal Exports Corporation
- Colpex International S.A.C
- COPALIS
- Corbion, Inc.
- Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C.
- Cox & Compania S.A.
- Croda International Plc
- De Wit Speciality Oils
- Denomega (Orkla Health)
- DSM Nutritional Products AG
- ECA Healthcare Inc
- Ennature Biopharma (India Glycols Ltd)
- Epax AS
- Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH
- Felda IFFCO LLC
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd
- Fermentalg SA
- Fiordo Austral Group
- Fortuna Oils AS
- GC Rieber Oils
- GC Rieber VivoMega AS
- GCI Nutrients, Inc.
- GIHON - Laboratorios Quimicos Srl
- Golden Omega SA
- Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co Ltd
- Helios Corp
- Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
- HLS Therapeutics
- Hofseth Biocare AS
- Huatai Biopharm Inc.
- Imperial-Oel-Import Handelsgesellschaft mbH
- IQI B.V.
- Jiangsu Auqi Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Weisikang Food Sci-Tech Development Co., Ltd.
- K Pharmtech Co. Ltd.
- Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.
- KD Pharma Group
- Kinomega Biopharm Inc.
- Kirk Kapital
- Lingalaks AS
- Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd
- LYSI hf.
- Mara Renewables Corporation
- Margildi EHF.
- Maruha Nichiro Corporation
- Matinas BioPharma
- Meelung Trading Co. Ltd
- Merck KGaA
- Minami Nutrition
- Mowi ASA
- Natural Oils Chile SA
- Naturmega SA
- Nesher Pharmaceuticals
- Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Nissui)
- Nisshin Pharma Inc.
- Noble Harvest AS
- Nordic Naturals, Inc.
- Norwegian Fish Oil AS
- Novasep Holding SAS
- Novosana
- Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.
- Oceans Omega, LLC
- Olvea Fish Oils (Olvea Group)
- Omega Protein Corporation
- OmegaTri AS
- Omnipharm SAS
- Pesquera Camanchaca SA
- Pesquera Diamante SA
- Pesquera Hayduk SA
- Pharma Marine AS
- Phycoil Biotech Korea, Inc.
- Polaris
- Procter & Gamble
- Progress Biotech bv
- Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- Qponics Limited
- Qualitas Health Inc
- Rimfrost AS
- Rimfrost USA, LLC
- Seadragon Marine Oils Ltd
- Seafoodia
- SEANOVA
- Seven Seas Ltd
- Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Qianhai Xiaozao Technology Ltd./ Lyxia Corporation
- Simris Alg AB
- Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co Ltd
- Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd.
- Sochim International SPA
- Solarvest Bioenergy Inc.
- Solutex GC, S.L.
- Source-Omega LLC
- SourceOne Global Partners
- SPES S.A.
- Stepan Company
- Stepan Lipid Nutrition
- TASA Omega SA Tecnologica (De Alimentos SA)
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Thai Union Marine Nutrients GmbH
- The Wright Group
- Triplenine Group A/S
- True Westfjords ehf
- Veramaris V.O.F.
- Vesteraalens AS
- Virun, Inc.
- Wiley Companies
- Wuxi Xunda Marine Biological Products Co., Ltd.
