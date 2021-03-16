Global On-Board and Off-Board EV Charging Points (EVSE) Markets, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025
DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "On-Board and Off-Board EV Charging Points (EVSE) Market Research Dataset 2018-2024" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite recent advancements in fast-charging infrastructure, slow AC charging will still be the dominant technology in terms of installed units in 2025.
At the moment, despite a strong installed base of CHAdeMO, moving forward CCS seems to be a popular choice for different countries. A few initiatives involving ultra-fast charging (350 kW) were announced in the recent past; however, there are currently no cars on the roads that are capable of receiving charging power at 350 kW. With revised charging standards and new vehicle models in the near future, these ultra-fast charging sites could be utilized for long-distance highway travel.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Installed Base)
2. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Installed Base)
3. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Capacity (Installed Base)
4. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Installed Base)
5. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Annual)
6. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Annual)
7. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Capacity (Annual)
8. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Annual)
9. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Installed Base)
10. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Installed Base)
11. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Capacity (Installed Base)
12. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Installed Base)
13. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Annual)
14. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Annual)
15. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Capacity (Annual)
16. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Annual)
17. Regional Snapshot (Europe)
18. Regional Snapshot (APAC)
19. Regional Snapshot (Americas)
Countries Covered
Europe
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Cyprus
6. Czech Republic
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Hungary
14. Iceland
15. Ireland
16. Italy
17. Latvia
18. Lithuania
19. Luxembourg
20. Malta
21. Netherlands
22. Norway
23. Poland
24. Portugal
25. Romania
26. Slovakia
27. Slovenia
28. Spain
29. Sweden
30. Switzerland
31. Turkey
32. United Kingdom
North America
1. United States
2. Canada
3. Mexico
APAC
1. Japan
2. Korea
3. India
4. China
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sknfxk
