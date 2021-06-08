Global Oncology Diagnostics Markets Report 2021-2025: Impact on MedTech, Elective and Noncritical Procedures, Shift in Manufacturing, & Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology Diagnostics Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology diagnostics market should reach $128.3 billion by 2025 from $86.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

This report examines the current and forecasted market potential for oncology diagnostics. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, competitive environment, technological advancement, drivers and restraints and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2025, detailing the market share for oncology diagnostics based on the product, application and end user.

The global market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, a rise in the world's elder population, rising awareness and growing technological advancements in various fields: biomarkers, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy. Advances in science and technology platforms are expected to progress faster in oncology than in other disease areas, due to terminal disease prevalence and the corresponding rise in patient risk tolerance.

According to the WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death, globally, accounting for around one in six deaths in 2018. Prostate, colorectal, stomach, lung and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while colorectal, breast, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.

The cancer burden continues to rise, globally, exerting tremendous emotional, physical and financial strain on families, individuals, communities and health systems. Many health systems in low and middle-income countries are not prepared to manage this burden. Large numbers of cancer patients, worldwide, do not have access to timely quality treatment and diagnosis. In countries where health systems are robust, survival rates of many types of cancers are improving due to accessible early detection, quality treatment and survivorship care.

Delayed cancer treatment can result in a considerable decrease in survival. The oncology diagnostics market is booming and very competitive, with many big and small players operating in different market segments. A strong need for new diagnostic tools exists to allow earlier detection with higher specificity and higher sensitivity. New startups are founded every year with the aim of developing the next big diagnostic technology.

Healthcare facilities have adopted stricter safety practices to reduce the risk of exposing people to COVID-19. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, elective medical procedures, including cancer diagnosis, were primarily put on hold to prioritize urgent needs and reduce the risk of the virus spread in healthcare settings. One result of this has been a substantial decline in cancer diagnosis and screening.

Many cancer diagnoses and treatment plans have been changed so that people do not have to spend as much time at these facilities. Many medical appointments are being spread out to avoid close contact between people. More appointments are being made over the phone or online and hospital stays after surgery have been shortened. In some cases, fewer in-person visits are required to complete chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations in the U.S.

Regulations in Europe

Regulations in Japan

Chapter 4 Oncology Diagnostics: Market Background

Cancer

Cancer Cells versus Normal Cells

Types of Cancer

Pipeline

Chapter 5 Oncology Diagnostics: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Spread of Disease

Impact on MedTech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact of COVID-19 on Oncology

Impact on Early Cancer Diagnosis

Impact on Cancer Research

COVID-19 and Reimagining Cancer Care

Significant Declines in Testing and Diagnosis

Public Health Impact of COVID-19 Across the Cancer Continuum

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Category

Introduction

Diagnostic Imaging

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Endoscopy

Biopsies

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Tumor Biomarker Tests

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biomerieux Sa

Biocartis Nv

Diasorin S.P.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific

