Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market (2020 to 2024) - Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global online apparel and footwear market by value, by type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the online apparel and footwear market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the online apparel and footwear market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online apparel and footwear market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global online apparel and footwear market is fragmented with a large number of small players operating worldwide. The key players of the online apparel and footwear market are Amazon.com, Inc., Zalando SE, ASOS plc, and Boohoo Group plc are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

ROW



The online apparel and footwear market can be segmented on the basis of type (Apparel and Footwear); user (Men, Women and Children); and mode (Mobile Platform and PC Platform).

The global online apparel and footwear market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The online apparel and footwear market is expected to increase due to escalating penetration of smartphones, rising number of internet users, the growing influence of social media, rapid urbanization, increasing spending of the middle-class population, surging millennial population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as fit issues, tough competition from unorganized players, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Apparel: An Overview

2.1.1 Different Types of Apparel Options

2.2 Footwear: An Overview

2.2.1 Factors to Consider While Buying a Footwear

2.2.2 Common Types of Footwear

2.3 Online Apparel and Footwear: An Overview

2.3.1 Key Benefits of Shopping for Apparel and Footwear Online

2.4 Online Apparel and Footwear Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Online Apparel and Footwear Segmentation by Type

2.4.2 Online Apparel and Footwear Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

3.1.3 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and ROW)

3.2 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Online Apparel Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Online Footwear Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.3 North America Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on E-commerce

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Apparel and Footwear Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Escalating Penetration of Smartphones

6.1.2 Rising Number of Internet Users

6.1.3 Growing Influence of Social Media

6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.5 Increasing Spending of Middle Class Population

6.1.6 Surging Millennial Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fit Issues

6.2.2 Tough Competition from Unorganized Players

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Need for Personalization

6.3.2 Growing Focus on Online Customization

6.3.3 Technological Innovations

6.3.4 Increasing Popularity of Luxury Fashion

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market Players by Traffic on Ecommerce Websites

7.3 Germany Online Apparel and Footwear Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Zalando SE

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 ASOS plc

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Boohoo Group plc

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uf99ng

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

