Global Online Automotive Marketplace Report 2019-2023 - Increasing GDP Per Capita & Number of Smartphone Users Spurs Growth

The online automotive marketplace industry growth is rapidly moving forward with increased sales of automobiles and usage of the internet.

Accelerating economic growth with increasing millennials population has a massive impact on the automotive market which accelerates the growth of the online automotive marketplace. Sustained technological developments will enable the market players to achieve stability in their backlog of orders.



The U.S. automotive marketplace also depicted a positive trend with growing advertising spending by dealers. Increasing usage of third party sites by buyers is a growing trend in this sector and showing an increase in the sales of automotive online. Ride-sharing and regulations related to online car sale are the major challenges which limit the growth of the sector.



The competitive landscape of the online automotive market is highly competitive with the presence of well-established companies. The companies are expanding their operations through investments and development programs. Competition amongst the other players is likely to step up with the launch of various services outside the buying process.



The report provides extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the United States region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including CarGurus, Inc., Cars.com, Inc. and TrueCar, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Industry

1.2 Online Automotive Marketplace

1.3 Comparison of Buying Car Online to Dealership

1.4 Role of Digital Platform in Car Buying



2. Global Online Marketplace

2.1 Global Online Automotive Marketplace Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Online Automotive Marketplace Growth Rate

2.3 Share of Dealer Online Advertising Spending

2.4 Global Online Automotive Third Party Site Advertising Spending Per Unique Visitor

2.5 Global Online Automotive Aftermarket Penetration



3. Regional Online Marketplace

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Online Automotive Marketplace

3.1.2 The U.S. Online Automotive Advertising Spend by Franchised Dealers

3.1.3 The U.S. Online Automotive Advertising Spend by Independent Dealers



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing GDP Per Capita

4.1.2 Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

4.1.3 Accelerating Demand for Internet of Things (IoT)

4.1.4 Increasing Millennials Population

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Rising Third Party Site Visits

4.2.2 Make Buying Smarter

4.2.3 Rising Sales of Used Vehicles

4.2.4 Growing Services Outside Car Buying Process

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Ride Sharing

4.3.2 Regulatory Measures



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Global Online Automotive Market Share by Company

5.1.3 Key Players Comparison -Value Propositions

5.1.4 Key Players Comparison - Brand Awareness

5.1.5 Key Players Comparison - Share of Visits

5.1.6 Key Players Comparison - Engagement Metrics

5.1.7 Key Players Comparison - Dealer Monetization

5.1.8 Key Players Comparison - Traffic Base

5.1.9 Key Players Comparison - Product Expansion

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 Key Players Comparison - Subscribing Dealers

5.2.2 Key Players Comparison - Total Visitors

5.2.3 Key Players Comparison - Unique Visitors

5.2.4 Key Players Comparison - Comparison- ASRD



6. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 CarGurus Inc.

6.2 Cars.com Inc.

6.3 TrueCar Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtgym2

