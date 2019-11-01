Global Online Classified Market to 2023 - Upsurge in Big Data Analytics & Growth in Retail E-Commerce

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Classified Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Classified Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition) provides a comprehensive analysis of the global online classified market by value, and market share by segments and by region. The report also encompasses digital advertising market in terms of value and market share by segments. The report provides a regional analysis of the online classified market, including the following regions: the US, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Online classifieds could be of two types: Horizontal and Vertical. The horizontal classifieds include different products ranging from furniture, electronics, apparels, etc. The vertical classified is restricted to a single platform, for instance, LinkedIn which advertises different jobs and vacancies.



The global online classified market has shown rising trends over the years and anticipations are made that the market would grow at a rapid pace in the next four years i.e. 2019 to 2023. Growth in the market would be primarily driven by rising smartphones as well as internet penetration, rising youth population globally, etc. Fraudulent activities, lack of customer loyalty, and technological barriers are some of the major restrains in the growth of the market. While the market follows some trends, which include digital payments, growing retail e-commerce industry and big data analytics.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online classified market has forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Over the past few years, the online classifieds has seen the rise of dominant market leaders in the space. The competition in the global online classifieds market is dominated by the big players, Naspers Group, eBay, Inc. and Craigslist, Inc. (in the US). Company profiling of these major players has also been provided in the report with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Classified ads are the domain of newspapers, which offer advertisers cheap, small-type notices sorted under specific categories. Classified ads could be segregated into newspaper, online and others. Online classified advertising is one of the fastest-growing types of online advertising. Online classifieds is all about buying and selling a range of goods and services. Online classifieds could be categorized into automobiles, furniture, matrimony, recruitment, real estate, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Advertising: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Advertising on the Basis of Media

2.2 Digital Advertising

2.2.1 Digital Advertising: An Overview

2.2.2 Types of Digital Advertisement

2.3 Classified Advertising

2.3.1 Classified Advertising: An Overview

2.3.2 Classified Advertising by Media

2.3.3 Online Classified Advertising

2.3.4 Types of Online Classified Ad Business

2.3.5 Structure of Online Classified Ad Business

2.3.6 Online Classifieds Network Effects/ Virtuous Cycle



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Advertising Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Advertising Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Advertising Market by Segments (Print, Digital, and Others)

3.2 Global Digital Advertising Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Digital Advertising Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Digital Advertising Market by Segments (Online Classifieds and Others)

3.3 Global Online Classified Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Online Classified Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Online Classified Market by Region

3.2.2 Global Online Classified Market by Segments (Display advertising, Real Estate, Cars, and Jobs)

3.4 Global Online Classified Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Display Advertising Online Classified Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Real Estate Online Classified Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Cars Online Classified Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Jobs Online Classified Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific Online Classified Market Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Online Classified Market by Value

4.2 The US Online Classified Market Analysis

4.2.1 The US Online Classified Market by Value

4.3 Europe Online Classified Market Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Online Classified Market by Value

4.4 Middle East and Africa Online Classified Market Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East and Africa Online Classified Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Online Classified Market Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Online Classified Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Internet Users

5.1.2 Rising Number of Smartphone Users

5.1.3 Increasing Urban Population

5.1.4 Rising GDP

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Technological Barriers

5.2.2 Fraudulent Activities

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Upsurge in Big Data Analytics

5.3.2 Growth in Retail E-commerce



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Online Classified Market: A Financial Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Naspers Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 eBay, Inc.

7.3 Craigslist, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9wgm8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

