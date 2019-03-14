Global Online Dating Market - Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023): The Rising Single Adult Population Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Dating Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online dating market has been segmented on the basis of purpose, channels, devices and revenue models. On the basis of purpose, online dating has been segmented into casual relationship, socializing and marriage.

The two main channels for using online dating services are dating websites and dating apps. Furthermore, on the basis of devices, online dating has been divided into mobile and desktop. Revenue models for online dating are divided into membership subscription and freemium.

Market Insight

The global online dating market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, rising single adults population, changing perception of online dating, etc.

However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are online dating scams and less acceptance in developing economies.

The major players dominating the online dating market are Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony) and Bumble. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Online Dating: An Overview

2.1.1 Online Dating Business Models

2.2 Advantages of Online Dating

2.3 Disadvantages of Online Dating

2.4 Online Dating Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Online Dating Segmentation by Purpose

2.4.2 Online Dating Segmentation by Channels, Devices and Revenue Models



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Dating Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Dating Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Dating Market Value by Region (Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/ Caribbean, Oceania, Africa)

3.1.3 Global Online Dating Market by Volume

3.1.4 Global Online Dating Market Volume by Region (Asia, Europe, Latin America/ Caribbean, Northern America, Africa, Oceania)

3.1.5 Global Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (Paying Users, Non-paying Users)

3.2 Global Online Dating Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

3.2.2 Global Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.3 Northern America Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America/Caribbean Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.5 Oceania Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.6 Africa Online Dating Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Internet Penetration

5.1.2 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

5.1.3 Rising Single Adult Population

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Changing Perception of Online Dating

5.1.6 Delayed Marriages among the Youth

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Online Dating Scams

5.2.2 Less Acceptance in Developing Economies

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

5.3.2 Growing Use of Big Data

5.3.3 Rising Adoption among Older Generation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Online Dating Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Online Dating Market Players by Revenue Share

6.3 Global Online Dating Market Players by Download Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Match Group Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Spark Networks SE

7.3 ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony)

7.4 Bumble



