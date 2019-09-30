Global Online Gambling Quarterly Report, Fall 2019 - Quarterly Updated Benchmarks, KPIs, Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Fall 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This quarterly reports cover a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, strategy. Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market.

Many clients have already provided excellent feedback: This regular industry benchmarking allows my people to focus entirely on company-specific data analyses (CFO of online gambling operator); A great report that many of my colleagues can use in their daily work (research/information manager of state lottery).



Content of report:

Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, forecast, stock development

Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks

Marketing benchmarks - Social benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks

Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers,

Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1 - Trends

Online gambling industry climate

Future winners in the online gambling market

Key trends and topics

Mobile gambling KPIs

Share developments

Revenue forecasts

Part 2 - Financial Figures and KPIs

Total revenue

Betting revenue

Casino revenue

Active players/customers and ARPUs

EBIT/operating profit benchmarks

Part 3 - Marketing Analyses

Social marketing benchmarks

SEO benchmarking

Affiliate marketing benchmarking

Part 4 - Product Analyses

Betting offers

Football/soccer bets

Other sports - tennis, basketball

Live/in-play betting

Casino games/offers

Part 5 - Lottery Analyses

Lotto, numbers, and scratch games

Website analyses of state lotteries

State lottery Facebook analyses

State lottery Twitter analyses

Part 6 - Regulated Markets Analyses

Overview of regulated markets

French online gambling market

Spanish online gambling market

Danish online gambling market

New Jersey online gambling market

Part 7 - Methodology

Relevant considerations for the social marketing benchmark analyses

Overall SEO benchmarking approach

Betting offers - benchmarking approach

Financial analyses approach

Companies Mentioned



888

Ahaworld

Bet-at-home

Betsson

Better Collective

Catena Media

Churchill Downs

Evolution Gaming

Facebook

France total (ARJEL)

total (ARJEL) Gambling.com Group

GIG B2C

Global Gaming

GVC Online

Jackpotjoy Group

Jumbo Interactive

Kambi

Karamba

Kindred

LeoVegas

Lotto24

Lottomatica

Nektan

Net Gaming

NetEnt

Playtech B2B

PPB (Flutter) Online

Scout Gaming

Sisal

Spain total (DGOJ)

total (DGOJ) Stars Group

Svenska Spel

Twitter

Vera&John

William Hill Online

Zeal/Tipp24

