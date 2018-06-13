Global Online Marketplaces Summit in Miami to Draw Big Name Providers

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on June 20th, leaders of online marketplace companies across the globe will gather in Miami to discuss trends shaping their industry and how to stay innovative in the face of rising competition.

Ryan Gallagher, CEO, iovox

Companies such as Auto Trader UK, AutoWeb, MercadoLibre, OLX Group, eBay, and Facebook are among the many companies represented at the conference. Speakers include iovox co-founder and CEO, Ryan Gallagher, who will be leading a session titled "Protecting the privacy of buyers and sellers. How call tracking creates trust for your marketplace," in partnership with David Coleman-Jones, product and service leader at Auto Trader UK.

Regardless of whether a marketplace is selling automobiles, homes, tractors or ceramics, the one common theme among them all is that their business depends on trust and safety among buyers and sellers.

"We've learned through our customers that trust is the unseen backbone of the marketplace business model," said Ryan Gallagher. "We look forward to sharing a stage with AutoTrader UK while in Miami to tell more of the story about how call tracking plays an important role in building that trust."

"Being the UK's largest automotive marketplace means we have to constantly provide additional value to our customers and consumers. We do this in many ways and working with partners such as iovox always makes this easier," said David Coleman-Jones, Product & Service Leader, Auto Trader UK. "Trust and security are foundational for our business and we look forward to sharing some best practices while in Miami."

The Global Online Marketplace Summit in Miami from June 20-22 is the second of three conferences held annually. The first was in Bangkok earlier this year and the final event will be held in November in a European location to be announced. This summit brings together C-Level executives from around the world to share their insights. Industries represented include real estate, auto, jobs, fashion and general merchandise. For more information on the conference visit: http://www.globalonlinemarketplacessummit.com/

About iovox

If phone calls are important to you or your business, iovox can help you make every call count. We provide call tracking and call productivity solutions for individuals, teams and corporations all around the world. Learn more about our free app and other services at www.iovox.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. For specific information about our many marketplace solutions visit www.iovox.com/marketplaces.

About Auto Trader UK

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest digital automotive marketplace. Auto Trader sits at the heart of the UK's vehicle buying process and its primary activity is to help vehicle retailers compete effectively on the marketplace in order to sell more vehicles, faster. Auto Trader listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is now a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

CONTACT:

Dan Luis

COO

iovox

US: +1 (415) 213 2348

UK: +44 (0) 20 3318 7000

AUS: +61 2 8311 1151

197092@email4pr.com

www.iovox.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-marketplaces-summit-in-miami-to-draw-big-name-providers-300665667.html

SOURCE iovox

Related Links

http://www.iovox.com

