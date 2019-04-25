Global Onshore Wind Power Systems Market to 2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Approx 6% - Growing R&D Activities for the Development of AWES

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The onshore wind power systems market will register CAGR of about 6% by 2023.



The cost of generating onshore wind power is comparable to the cost of generating power from fossil fuels in many parts of the world. The decline in the LCOE has made wind-based power a reliable option for electricity generation for both utilities that are seeking to generate power from dean sources of energy as well as for consumers. Therefore, the increase in the number of wind turbine installations across the world is driving the growth of the global onshore wind power systems market.



The growing electricity demand along with rising awareness of the need to reduce the carbon footprint in electricity generation is encouraging more countries to adopt wind energy, including onshore wind energy. Thus, the declining LCOE of wind power systems will increase the demand for additional onshore wind turbine installations, leading to the gradual growth of the global onshore wind power systems market.



Regulations pertaining to clean energy



Many countries are gradually moving toward renewable energy such as wind energy to achieve their carbon emission targets and to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. Many end-users prefer alternative forms of energy and are slowly minimizing the amount of power generated from fossil fuels. These factors will significantly increase new wind farm installations and thus contribute to the growth of the global onshore wind power systems market.



Competition from alternative sources of energy



The growing dependence on alternative sources of energy such as solar and hydro, which is a challenge for the growth of the wind industry, which, in turn, will adversely affect the growth of the global onshore wind power systems market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

T&D - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological developments in onshore wind energy

Growing R&D activities for the development of AWES

Rising investments in renewables

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric

Nexans

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Vestas

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co

