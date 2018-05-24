Global Operating Room Equipment Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Operating Room Equipment Market by Product , For Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities and Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The operating room equipment market report includes comprehensive and profound analysis on the global and regional level. The report gives historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study comprises drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the operating room equipment Market along with the impact on the demand over the forecast period.
The report provides a complete view of the operating room equipment market and encompasses detailed type portfolio and strategic developments of key vendors. To know the competitive landscape of the operating room equipment market, an analysis of Porters five forces model is done. The study cover market attractiveness analysis, in which type segments are specialized based on the market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.
Market Dynamics
Market drivers
- Drivers of global operating room equipment market: Impact analysis
- Increasing number of hospitals and high investments in operating room equipment supplies in hospitals
- Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries
Market restraints
- Restraints of operating room equipment market: Impact analysis
- High cost of Operating Room Equipment
Opportunities
- Emerging economies
Scope of the Report
Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Product Segment Analysis:
- Anesthesia Devices
- Endoscopes
- Operating room Lights
- Operating Tables
- Electrosurgical Devices
- Surgical Imaging Devices
- Patient Monitors
Global Operating Room Equipment Market: End-User Segment Analysis:
- Hospitals
- Outpatient Facilities
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Operating Room Equipment Market Global and Industry Analysis
4. Global Operating Room Equipment Market - Competitive Landscape
5. Global Operating Room Equipment Market Product Analysis
6. Global Operating Room Equipment Market End-User Analysis
7. Global Operating Room Equipment Market Regional Analysis
8. Company Profiles
- Stryker Corporation
- STERIS Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge Group
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Drgerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- Mizuho OSI
- Philips Healthcare.
- Medtronic, Inc
- KARL STORZ GmbH Co. KG
