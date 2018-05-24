Global Operating Room Equipment Market Report 2018

The operating room equipment market report includes comprehensive and profound analysis on the global and regional level. The report gives historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study comprises drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the operating room equipment Market along with the impact on the demand over the forecast period.

The report provides a complete view of the operating room equipment market and encompasses detailed type portfolio and strategic developments of key vendors. To know the competitive landscape of the operating room equipment market, an analysis of Porters five forces model is done. The study cover market attractiveness analysis, in which type segments are specialized based on the market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.



Market Dynamics

Market drivers



Drivers of global operating room equipment market: Impact analysis

Increasing number of hospitals and high investments in operating room equipment supplies in hospitals

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries

Market restraints



Restraints of operating room equipment market: Impact analysis

High cost of Operating Room Equipment

Opportunities



Emerging economies

Scope of the Report



Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Product Segment Analysis:



Anesthesia Devices

Endoscopes

Operating room Lights

Operating Tables

Electrosurgical Devices

Surgical Imaging Devices

Patient Monitors

Global Operating Room Equipment Market: End-User Segment Analysis:



Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Operating Room Equipment Market Global and Industry Analysis



4. Global Operating Room Equipment Market - Competitive Landscape



5. Global Operating Room Equipment Market Product Analysis



6. Global Operating Room Equipment Market End-User Analysis



7. Global Operating Room Equipment Market Regional Analysis



8. Company Profiles



Stryker Corporation

STERIS Corporation

GE Healthcare

Getinge Group

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Drgerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Mizuho OSI

Philips Healthcare.

Medtronic, Inc

KARL STORZ GmbH Co. KG

