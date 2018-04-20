Global Operating Tables Markets 2018-2022: Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables.

The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH ( Germany )

) ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. ( Poland )

) Denyers International Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Eschmann Equipment (UK)

Getinge Group ( Sweden )

) MAQUET ( Germany )

) medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Merivaara Oy ( Finland )

) Mizuho Corporation ( Japan )

) Schaerer Medical AG ( Switzerland )

) Skytron, LLC (US)

Steris Corp. (US)

Stille AB ( Sweden )

) Stryker Corporation (US)

TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects

Major Market Drivers in a Gist

in a Gist Select Key Market Restraints

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector

Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient Tables

Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market

Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth

Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand

Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities

Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Economic Development: An Indirect Growth Driver

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Geriatric Population Propels Growth

Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables

Based on Drive Type

Features of Operating Tables

Operating Tables Streamline Today's Operating Room

Orthopedic Tables

Specialized Form of Operating Tables Orthopedic Tables

Significant Features of Orthopedic Tables

Positioning of Orthopedic Tables

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Denyers Introduces Q4 Day Surgery Trolley; Inks Partnership with Anetic Aid

AGA Sanittsartikel Introduces New Operating Tables

Torontech Launches ToronSurge Operating Tables

DRE Launches Surgical Table Torino EXL

Meditek Unveils Two Surgical Tables

Mizuho OSI Introduces New ProAxis Table for Spinal Surgery

STERIS Unveils OT 1000 Range of Orthopaedic Operation Tables

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Merivaara Inks Hospital Equipment Distribution Agreement with Clinitech

Merivaara Inks Distribution Deal with Network Medical for Brazil

Hill-Rom Acquires Trumpf Medical

Addvise Takes Over Surgical Tables

Stryker Takes Over Berchtold

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 59)



The United States (15)

Canada (1)

Japan (3)

Europe (38)

France (2)

(2) Germany (8)

(8) The United Kingdom (3)

(3) Italy (3)

(3) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

Latin America (1)

Middle-East (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwrp86/global_operating?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-operating-tables-markets-2018-2022-growing-trend-toward-hybrid-operating-rooms-spurs-demand-300633721.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

