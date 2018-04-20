Global Operating Tables Markets 2018-2022: Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

The "Operating Tables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • General Operating Tables
  • Specialty Operating Tables.

The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH (Germany)
  • ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. (Poland)
  • Denyers International Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
  • Eschmann Equipment (UK)
  • Getinge Group (Sweden)
  • MAQUET (Germany)
  • medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Merivaara Oy (Finland)
  • Mizuho Corporation (Japan)
  • Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland)
  • Skytron, LLC (US)
  • Steris Corp. (US)
  • Stille AB (Sweden)
  • Stryker Corporation (US)
  • TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects
  • Major Market Drivers in a Gist
  • Select Key Market Restraints
  • A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector
  • Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient Tables
  • Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market
  • Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand
  • Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth
  • Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand
  • Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities
  • Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market
  • Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
  • Economic Development: An Indirect Growth Driver
  • Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand
  • Expanding Population Fuels Demand
  • Geriatric Population Propels Growth
  • Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • General Operating Tables
  • Specialty Operating Tables
  • Based on Drive Type
  • Features of Operating Tables
  • Operating Tables Streamline Today's Operating Room
  • Orthopedic Tables
  • Specialized Form of Operating Tables Orthopedic Tables
  • Significant Features of Orthopedic Tables
  • Positioning of Orthopedic Tables

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

  • Denyers Introduces Q4 Day Surgery Trolley; Inks Partnership with Anetic Aid
  • AGA Sanittsartikel Introduces New Operating Tables
  • Torontech Launches ToronSurge Operating Tables
  • DRE Launches Surgical Table Torino EXL
  • Meditek Unveils Two Surgical Tables
  • Mizuho OSI Introduces New ProAxis Table for Spinal Surgery
  • STERIS Unveils OT 1000 Range of Orthopaedic Operation Tables

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Merivaara Inks Hospital Equipment Distribution Agreement with Clinitech
  • Merivaara Inks Distribution Deal with Network Medical for Brazil
  • Hill-Rom Acquires Trumpf Medical
  • Addvise Takes Over Surgical Tables
  • Stryker Takes Over Berchtold

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 59)

The United States (15)
Canada (1)
Japan (3)
Europe (38)

  • France (2)
  • Germany (8)
  • The United Kingdom (3)
  • Italy (3)
  • Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
Latin America (1)
Middle-East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwrp86/global_operating?w=5

