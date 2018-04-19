Global Optical Coherence Tomography Medical Imaging Patent Landscape 2018- 4,850 Families, Including More than 13,350 Patents

Optical Coherence Tomography Medical Imaging: A Dynamic, Competitive Market

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a non-invasive imaging technique widely used in the medical world, especially in ophthalmology and vascular/cardiology. Its development began 25 years ago, under MIT's impetus. Since then, OCT imaging technologies and capabilities have greatly evolved.

Considering the significant impact this technology has had on the diagnostics and monitoring of diseases in ophthalmology and the intravascular domain, developments are underway to expand OCT to other medical applications including gastroenterology, dermatology, and gynecology.



OCT medical imaging is a competitive market. Several products are currently available, and new ones are commercialized regularly. Also, numerous M&A have occurred in the last decade, enabling some companies to significantly strengthen their market standing and IP position. Among these M&A we can highlight the acquisition of St. Jude Medical by Abbott in 2017 for $25B; Nikon's 2015 acquisition of Optos and in the same year, Leica Microsystems' acquiring of Bioptigen; and Philips' acquisition of Volcano in 2014.

Given these several recent acquisitions, it is essential to understand today's OCT medical imaging patent landscape and its players' IP positions. Such knowledge can help anticipate upcoming medical applications, detect business risks and opportunities, and enable strategic decisions to strengthen one's market position.



Patent activity related to OCT medical imaging emerged in the 1990s with MIT. In the early 2000s, two applications were present: intravascular/cardiovascular and ophthalmic. Since 2005, the number of patents related to OCT for ophthalmology has increased greatly. Today, OCT medical imaging's IP landscape represents over 4,850 families, including more than 13,350 patents. The landscape is very competitive, with several key IP players. Other medical applications, i.e. gastroenterology, dermatology, and gynecology, are in an emerging phase, but offer potential benefits once resolution and speed-ofimage acquisition improve.



Identify Key Players



This report provides a ranking and analysis of the top patent holders' relative strength, derived from their portfolio size, patent citation networks, countries of patent filings, and current legal status of patents. Through this in-depth analysis we have identified 15+ major players, each of which is profiled in this report. Each profile includes a detailed portfolio analysis with patent activities, key patents, portfolio impact, granted patents near expiration, and IP strategies. The OCT medical imaging landscape involves big companies and small ones. Also, this landscape reveals the importance of some academic applicants in OCT imaging's development.



Identify Key Technologies



The 4,850 patent families selected for this study are categorized by main medical applications. This report reveals the IP strategy and technical choices of patent assignees. Ophthalmic applications are dominant in OCT technology and involve several main applicants, including Canon and Zeiss. The second-most popular OCT medical application is cardiovascular imaging. This domain involves totally different applicants compared to ophthalmology. More recently, new medical applications for OCT have been developed, including dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, and dentistry.



Patent Litigations



The patent landscape related to OCT medical imaging includes patents that have been part of infringement litigation. For example, a series of disputes pitted Zeiss against Optovue regarding an OCT retina imaging technology. Also, Omni MedSci filed litigation against Leica regarding a fiber light source used in OCT and a spectroscopy procedure. This report covers patents and products involved in these litigations, a description of the initial complaint, and a link to the original document.



This report also includes an Excel database containing every analyzed patent. This database allows for multi-criteria searches and includes patent publication number, hyperlinks to the original documents, priority date, title, abstract, patent assignees, and legal status for each patent family member.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Optical Coherence Tomography

Scope Of The Report

Key Features Of The Report

Objectives Of The Report

Related Reports

2. Methodology

Patent Search, Selection And Analysis

Search Strategy

Key Patent Identification

Terminologies For Patent Analysis

3. Main Assignees Mentioned



4. M&A In The Field Of Oct Imaging



5. Executive Summary



6. Patent Landscape Overview

Time Evolution Of Patent Publications

Countries Of Patent Filings

Time Evolution By Country Of Filing

Ranking Of Most Prolific Patent Applicants

Mapping Of Main Current IP Holders

Mapping Of Main Current IP Applicants

7. IP Position Of Main Patent Assignees

Strength Index Of Patent Portfolios

Patent Citation Analysis

IP Blocking Potential Of Patent Applicants

Time Evolution For Main Patent Applicants

Countries Of Filings For Main Patent Applicants

Summary Of Applicant's Patent Portfolio

Patent Applicants IP Network

IP Leadership Of Patent Applicants

Granted Patents Near Expiration

Degree Of Specialization

Potential Future Plaintiffs

8. Main Patent Litigations

Omni Medsci Vs Leica Microsystems

Carl Zeiss Vs Optovue

9. Analysis By Application

Technical Segmentation By Application

Main Assignees By Application

Time Evolution By Application

Countries Of Filings By Application

Time Evolution By Country

Legal Status By Application

Conclusion

10. IP Profile Of Key Players

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Canon

Carl Zeiss

Leica Microsystems

Nidek

Novartis

Optos

Optovue

Philips

Siemens

Topcon

For Each Selected Player:

Company Profile And News

Summary Of The Patent Portfolio

Key Patents

11. Conclusion

