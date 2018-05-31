Global Optical Dissolved Oxygen Meter Market Report 2018

The global optical dissolved oxygen meter market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Optical Dissolved Oxygen Meter Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing importance of environmental monitoring. Increasing human activities such as construction and deforestation are causing degradation of the environment. Owing to the advent of environmental management, activities and processes are undertaken to monitor and maintain the quality of the environment, in addition to, reducing the influence of human activities on the environment.

One trend in the market is increasing importance of promotional activities. The increasing importance of promotional activities is one of the key trends in the optical dissolved oxygen meter market. Vendors find it difficult to market optical dissolved oxygen meters as it only measures one parameter.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of device. Optical dissolved oxygen meters that are equipped with specific and advanced features that are expensive to procure and maintain, and it affects the adoption of optical dissolved oxygen meters.



Key vendors

Danaher

HORIBA

Mettler Toledo



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Xylem

