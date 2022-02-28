Global Optical Interconnect Market to 2027 - Size, Trends & Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Interconnect Market, Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, Optical Interconnect Market by Product Category, Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Data Rate, Distance, Application, Region: Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In integrated circuits optical interconnects refer to any system of transmitting signals from one part of an integrated circuit to another using light. Optical interconnects have been the topic of study due to the high latency and power consumption incurred by conventional metal interconnects in transmitting electrical signals over long distances, such as in interconnects classed as global interconnects. The International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors (ITRS) has highlighted interconnect scaling as a problem for the semiconductor industry.



In electrical interconnects, nonlinear signals (e.g., digital signals) are transmitted by copper wires conventionally, and these electrical wires all have resistance and capacitance which severely limits the rise time of signals when the dimension of the wires are scaled down. Optical solution are used to transmit signals through long distances to substitute interconnection between dies within the integrated circuit(IC) package.



Drivers:

Rise in global deployment of datacentres

Data centre deployment is difficult because it frequently involves managing multiple hardware platforms and technologies. The integration of traditional servers, networking equipment, and storage resources must be meticulously planned, flawlessly executed, and meticulously maintained. The increased deployment of data centres will be a significant growth driver for the market.



Restraints:

Huge Costs Associated with Applications of Optical Interconnect to Hamper Market Growth

Cost has always been a major impediment to the growth of the optical interconnects market around the world. The high costs associated with the application of optical interconnect technologies have hampered the commercialization of this technology. As a result, cost will continue to be a major impediment to market growth.



Impact of COVID-19

Global data traffic has recently increased significantly. The modern Internet is about more than just connectivity. In the age of the COVID-19, the Internet has evolved into a reliable connection with lower latency, faster speed, and greater bandwidth. Consumers are spending more time online than usual in the aftermath of the recent pandemic outbreak. This has had a significant impact on Wi-Fi access points, causing congestion and increasing the burden on interconnecting points. As a result, businesses are rushing to buy optical interconnects in order to mitigate the impact on interconnects. This pandemic has increased demand for optical interconnect, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. However, due to raw material shortages, production of all fibre optics-related products has dropped by 25% in this pandemic situation.



Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the silicon photomultiplier market include II-VI Incorporated (US); Lumentum Operations LLC (US); Molex, LLC (US); InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd. (China); NVIDIA Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Optical Interconnect Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Product Category

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Category

5.2Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category

5.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Product Category

5.3.1 Cable Assemblies

5.3.1 INDOOR CABLE ASSEMBLIES

5.3.2 OUTDOOR CABLE ASSEMBLIES

5.3.3 ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLES

5.3.4 MULTI-SOURCE AGREEMENTS

5.3.4.1 QSFP

5.3.4.2 CXP

5.3.4.3 CFP

5.3.4.4 CDFP

5.3.2 Connectors

5.3.2.1 LC Connectors

5.3.2.2 SC Connectors

5.3.2.3 ST Connectors

5.3.2.4 MPO/MTP Connectors

5.3.3 Optical Transceivers

5.3.4 Free Space Optics, Fiber, And Waveguides

5.3.5 Silicon Photonics

5.3.6 Pic-based interconnects

5.3.5 Optical Engines



6 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Interconnect Level

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Interconnect Level

6.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Interconnect Level

6.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Interconnect Level

6.3.1 Metro and long-haul optical interconnect

6.3.2 Board-to-board and rack-level optical interconnect

6.3.3 Chip- and board-level optical interconnect



7 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Fiber mode

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Fiber mode

7.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Fiber mode

7.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Fiber mode

7.3.1 Single Mode Fiber

7.3.2 Multi Mode Fiber

7.3.2.1 Step-index multimode fiber

7.3.2.2 Graded-index multimode fiber



8 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Data Rate

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Data Rate

8.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Data Rate

8.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Data Rate

8.3.1 Less than 10 gbps

8.3.2 10 GBPS TO 40 GBPS

8.3.3 41 GBPS TO 100 GBPS

8.3.4 MORE THAN 100 GBPS



9 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Distance

9.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Distance

9.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Distance

9.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Distance

9.3.1 LESS THAN 1 KM

9.3.2 1 KM TO 10 KM

9.3.3 11 KM TO 100 KM

9.3.4 MORE THAN 100 KM



10 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Application

10.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By application

10.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By application

10.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By application

10.3.1 Data communication

10.3.1.1 Data Centers

10.3.1.2 High-performance computing (hpc)

10.3.2 Telecommunication



10 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Region

10.1 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Region

10.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Region



11 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category

11.3 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Interconnect Level

11.4 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Fiber mode

11.5 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Data Rate

11.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance

11.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application

11.8 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.8.1 U.S.

11.8.2 Canada

11.8.3 Mexico



12 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category

12.3 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Interconnect Level

12.4 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast., By Fiber mode

12.5 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Data Rate

12.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance

12.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application

12.8 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.8.1 Germany

12.8.2 France

12.8.3 UK

12.8.4 Rest of Europe



13 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category

13.3 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, by Interconnect Level

13.4 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market size and forecast, By Fiber mode

13.5 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Data Rate

13.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance

13.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application

13.8 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.8.1 China

13.8.2 Japan

13.8.3 India

13.8.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



14 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category

14.3 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Interconnect Level

14.4 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market size and forecast, By Data Rate

14.5 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Fiber mode

14.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance

14.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application

14.8 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, Country

14.8.1. Brazil

14.8.2. Rest of Latin America



15 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category

15.3 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, by Interconnect Level

15.4 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, by Fiber mode

15.5 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, by Data Rate

15.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance

15.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application

15.8 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Country

15.8.1. Saudi Arabia

15.8.2. UAE

15.8.3. Egypt

15.8.4 Kuwait

15.8.5. South Africa



16 Competitive Analysis

16.1 Competition Dashboard

16.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

16.3 Key Development Strategies



17 Company Profiles

