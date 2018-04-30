Global Optical Pulse Sensor Market 2018-2022: Increasing Popularity of Diagnostic Wearable Devices

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global optical pulse sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 11.28% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Optical Pulse Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of diagnostic wearable devices. Diagnostic wearable medical devices play a significant role in monitoring a range of medical conditions including hypertension, blood glucose levels, heart rate, body temperature, and sleep patterns. Advances in some diagnostic wearable medical devices have led to an increased number of individuals using these devices.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising adoption of wearable devices. The smart bands market in APAC is witnessing considerable growth due to the proliferation of low-cost smart bands in this region and a decline in their ASPs. Owing to the increase in disposable incomes and internet penetration, smart band vendors are focusing on tapping the growth potential of the market in this region and they have adopted online and offline channels to enter APAC.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the growing design constraints of wearable devices. Wearable devices face design constraints, which could hamper the growth of the market. Most of the existing gadgets are focused on technology and have several design constraints related to issues associated with the physical shape, size, and weight of a diagnostic wearable device and its ergonomics. This will negatively impact the adoption of wearable devices, in turn, challenging the demand for optical pulse sensors.
Key vendors
- Maxim Integrated products
- OSRAM Licht Group
- ROHM
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Comparison by application
Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Smartwatch - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Chest straps - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Smart clothing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing popularity of diagnostic wearable devices
Introduction of cross-over products
Increase in online marketing
Integration of haptic technology in smartwatches
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
