Global Optoelectronic Components Industry Report 2020 - Growing Usage of Infrared Components in Cameras and Automobiles

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optoelectronic Components - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optoelectronic Components market accounted for $37.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $66.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

While the factors like growing usage of infrared components in cameras and automobiles and low power consumption of optoelectronic machinery are driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs of raw materials are restraining market growth.

Based on end user, consumer electronic devices sub segment in the devices segment is likely to have a huge demand due to technological advancements and the increasing use of consumer goods such as high-end stylish cameras, photocopy kit, smartphones and more. By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high growth in emerging countries in this region such as rapid industrialization and modernization in Japan and increasing manufacturing activity in India are driving the market in this region.



Some of the key players in Global Optoelectronic Components market include Vishay, TT Electronics, Trumpf, Sony, SICK AG, Sharp, Samsung, Rohm, Osram, OSI System, ON Semiconductor, Omnivision, Newport, Micropac, Himax, Hamamatsu, Cree and Broadcom.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Optoelectronic Components Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Silicon Germanium

5.3 Silicon Carbide

5.4 Indium Phosphide

5.5 Gallium Phosphide

5.6 Gallium Nitride

5.7 Gallium Arsenide



6 Global Optoelectronic Components Market, By Component Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

6.2.1 Ultraviolet Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

6.2.2 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

6.2.3 General Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

6.3 Sensors

6.3.1 Optical Sensor

6.3.2 Ultraviolet Sensor

6.3.3 Image Sensor

6.3.3.1 Hybrid Image Sensor

6.3.3.2 CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) Image Sensor

6.3.3.3 CCD (Charge-Coupled Device) Image Sensor

6.3.4 Photodiode

6.3.5 Photo Relay

6.3.6 Phototransistor

6.4 Infrared Components

6.4.1 Irda Transceiver

6.4.2 Infrared Emitting Diode (IRED)

6.4.3 Infrared (IR) Detector

6.5 Optocouplers

6.5.1 Isolation Amplifier

6.5.2 Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor Gate

6.5.3 High Speed Optocoupler

6.5.4 6 Pin Optocoupler

6.5.5 4 Pin Optocoupler

6.6 Laser Diode

6.6.1 Red laser diode

6.6.2 Near infrared(NIR)

6.6.3 Green laser diode

6.6.4 Blue laser diode



7 Global Optoelectronic Components Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spectrometry

7.3 Security & Surveillance

7.4 Scanning

7.5 MEAsurement

7.6 Lighting

7.7 Geographical Survey

7.8 Communications



8 Global Optoelectronic Components Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Utility

8.3 Telecommunication

8.4 Pulp & Paper

8.5 Military & Aerospace

8.6 Industrial

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Food & Beverages

8.9 Automotive

8.10 Residential & Commercial

8.11 Devices

8.11.1 Wearable Devices

8.11.2 Smart Home Devices

8.11.3 Consumer Electronic Devices



9 Global Optoelectronic Components Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Vishay

11.2 TT Electronics

11.3 Trumpf

11.4 Sony

11.5 SICK AG

11.6 Sharp

11.7 Samsung

11.8 Rohm

11.9 Osram

11.10 OSI System

11.11 ON Semiconductor

11.12 Omnivision

11.13 Newport

11.14 Micropac

11.15 Himax

11.16 Hamamatsu

11.17 Cree

11.18 Broadcom



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkklae

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

