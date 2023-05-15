Global Oral Hygiene Market 2023: Growing Awareness of Importance of Maintaining Oral Hygiene Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Hygiene Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Dentaid, Ltd

Dr. Fresh, LLC

GC Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Household and Health Care Ltd

Lion Corporation

Orkla

Perrigo Company plc

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ultradent Products Inc

Unilever plc.

This report on global oral hygiene market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global oral hygiene market by segmenting the market based on product type, age group distribution channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the oral hygiene market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness of Importance of maintaining oral hygiene

Increasing Marketing Initiatives

Emerging Online Purchase

Challenges

Increased Online Purchase

High Dependency on Retail

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes & Accessories

Mouthwash/Rinses

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Others

by Age Group

Adults

Kids

Infants

by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Store

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9y0me

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets