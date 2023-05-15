Global Oral Hygiene Market 2023: Growing Awareness of Importance of Maintaining Oral Hygiene Fuels the Sector

May 15, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Hygiene Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oral hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.7% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Church & Dwight Co, Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Dentaid, Ltd
- Dr. Fresh, LLC
- GC Corporation
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG Household and Health Care Ltd
- Lion Corporation
- Orkla
- Perrigo Company plc
- Sunstar Suisse S.A.
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Ultradent Products Inc
- Unilever plc.
This report on global oral hygiene market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global oral hygiene market by segmenting the market based on product type, age group distribution channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the oral hygiene market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Awareness of Importance of maintaining oral hygiene
- Increasing Marketing Initiatives
- Emerging Online Purchase
Challenges
- Increased Online Purchase
- High Dependency on Retail
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes & Accessories
- Mouthwash/Rinses
- Dental Accessories/Ancillaries
- Denture Products
- Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions
- Others
by Age Group
- Adults
- Kids
- Infants
by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Pharmacies
- Online Store
- Others
