GLOBAL ORGAN ON A CHIP MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) is essentially 3D microfluidic cell culture chip with multiple channels, and it is sized similar to an AA battery with optical transparency which allows derive cellular and molecular level inferences based on the functionality, response, and behavior of the cells on the chip. The global Organ-on-a-Chip market is estimated to grow from $XX thousand in 2018 to $XX thousand by 2027, at a CAGR of 39.70% between 2019 and 2027.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791598/?utm_source=PRN





Organ-on-a-Chip has the potential to serve as a new enabling platform for validation and identification of safety, efficacy, and sturdiness of possible targets timely in the pipeline for increasing the chances of success in clinical trials.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The rise in the demand for early recognition of drug toxicity, technological advancements, and the growing usages of Organs-on-Chips for animal testing are the major drivers that are propelling the market advancement during the forecasting years.The technical hitches associated with Organs-On-Chips technology is the major factor that is hindering the market advancement.



The design architecture of the OOC allows taking a step into the replicated conditions similar to the in vivo physiological environment at the same time it helps measure the barrier functions to determine further. But there are not many individuals who are yet not as experienced as necessary, which does withhold the market growth in one or another.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global market for Organs-On-Chips is expanding profusely in many places which have been demarcated into several regions for market analysis, namely, into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the remaining nations forming the Rest of World regional segment.In 2018, the majority of market share was captured by the North America segment in the global Organs-On-Chip market by geography.



North America contributed approximately XX% of the market share in 2018 and is estimated to contribute the majority of share to remain at approximately XX% in 2027 as compared to 2018. The technology's increasing demand in drug screening and the upsurge in a number of key players operating in the regional market for OOCs in North America are majorly responsible for the impressive market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Emulate, Hurel Corporation, Elvelow, Fluigent, Organovo Holdings, Inc., InSphero AG, TissUse GmbH, CN Innovations Holdings Limited (CN Bio Innovations), Nortis Inc., SynVivo, AxoSim Inc., BiomimX S.r.l, TARA Biosystems, Inc., MIMETAS B.V., Hesperos, and BEOnChip are the major companies operating in the OOC market.



Companies mentioned

1. AXOSIM INC.

2. BEONCHIP

3. BIOMIMX SRL

4. CN INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED (CN BIO INNOVATIONS)

5. ELVEFLOW

6. EMULATE

7. FLUIGENT

8. HESPEROS

9. HUREL CORPORATION

10. INSPHERO AG

11. MIMETAS B.V.

12. NORTIS INC.

13. ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC.

14. SYNVIVO

15. TARA BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

16. TISSUSE GMBH



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791598/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

